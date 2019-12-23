Rhea Ripley Hailed As 'the Next Rock, John Cena, Batista' By Mark Henry

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently appeared on the Busted Open radio show where he was seen praising the new NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. Mark Henry stated that at the age of 23, Rhea Ripley has achieved one of the highest titles in WWE. He added that in the coming future, Rhea Ripley is going to transcend wrestling. He said that when she leaves the company, she will become a mainstream star.

“she’ll be the next Rock. She will be the next John Cena, she will be able to be the next Batista. She should be able to go outside of wrestling and make a living because she’ll be a big mainstream star,” said Mark Henry in the Busted Open Radio show.

"She's only 23 years old, what's the next 15 years gonna look like? She's going to transcend wrestling... She'll be the next one to make a living outside the business. Her look is so different than anyone else right now." - @TheMarkHenry on @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/j4KrwkNZlg — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) December 20, 2019

WWE superstars congratulate Rhea Ripley after the win

Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler this week to become the new NXT Women’s Champion. Many WWE superstars and legends congratulated Ripley after the win. WWE Superstars like Triple H, Mick Foley, Bayley, Asuka, Stephanie McMahon and others took to Twitter and praised the new champion for displaying some incredible skills. While many told Ripley to enjoy the moment, some superstars like Bayley hoped to face the Aussie in the coming future.

An incredible main event and a new champion. One of the most dominant reigns over the @WWENXT Women’s division comes to end and another begins. @RheaRipley_WWE will be the one to lead #WWENXT into the new year... Congratulations. #AndNew pic.twitter.com/wXzZlWZIso — Triple H (@TripleH) December 19, 2019

And the sheep go wild.



Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE.

See you soon https://t.co/qBXi08sVXK — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 19, 2019

Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE and @QoSBaszler on an INCREDIBLE match, and Rhea becoming the new NXT Women’s Champion! All of you just keep raising the bar! #WWENXT #WeAreNXT @WWENXT @USA_Network — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 19, 2019

