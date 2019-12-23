The Debate
Rhea Ripley Hailed As 'the Next Rock, John Cena, Batista' By Mark Henry

WWE News

Mark Henry recently appeared on the 'Busted Open' radio show where he was seen praising Rhea Ripley. Henry hailed Rhea Ripley as the next Rock or John Cena.

Rhea Ripley

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently appeared on the Busted Open radio show where he was seen praising the new NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. Mark Henry stated that at the age of 23, Rhea Ripley has achieved one of the highest titles in WWE. He added that in the coming future, Rhea Ripley is going to transcend wrestling. He said that when she leaves the company, she will become a mainstream star.

“she’ll be the next Rock. She will be the next John Cena, she will be able to be the next Batista. She should be able to go outside of wrestling and make a living because she’ll be a big mainstream star,” said Mark Henry in the Busted Open Radio show.

Also Read l  WWE's most disliked videos feature Charlotte Flair and Kofi Kingston

Also Read l Stone Cold Steve Austin says today's WWE lacks a 'surprise factor'

WWE superstars congratulate Rhea Ripley after the win

Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler this week to become the new NXT Women’s Champion. Many WWE superstars and legends congratulated Ripley after the win. WWE Superstars like Triple H, Mick Foley, Bayley, Asuka, Stephanie McMahon and others took to Twitter and praised the new champion for displaying some incredible skills. While many told Ripley to enjoy the moment, some superstars like Bayley hoped to face the Aussie in the coming future.

Also Read l  WWE RAW: Randy Orton to team up with The Viking Raiders to face The O.C.

Also Read l Matt Hardy thanks WWE for including 'The Hardy Boyz' in top 10 returns of the decade

