John Cena Likely To Face Lars Sullivan At Wrestlemania 36 After 15-month Hiatus: Report

WWE superstar John Cena will reportedly have a bigger segment at the upcoming WrestleMania 36. Recent media reports in the USA have claimed that Cena had asked the WWE for a substantial role at the event. The WWE is expected to pay heed to Cena's request for a match featuring him at the pay-per-view (PPV) event scheduled for April 6, 2020. If John Cena does compete at WrestleMania 36, he will feature in a WWE match after a 15-month hiatus. The WWE is reportedly planning an emerging talent to face John Cena at WrestleMania 36, which can give the former a big push in his wrestling career.

WWE News: Lars Suvillan vs John Cena?

According to a report in wrestling news.co, WWE is planning to stage a clash between John Cena and Lars Suvillan. Suvillan was supposed to face John Cena at WrestleMania 35 but he could not make it to the match. He was suffering from an anxiety attack and as a result, his debut on WWE’s main roster got postponed.

Later on, Lars Sullivan featured on WWE RAW after the WrestleMania 35 and attacked Kurt Angle. Soon after having few matches on WWE RAW, he was again ruled out for six months as he suffered from a knee injury in June 2019. Lars Sullivan is going to be back in action soon and it will be a big push for his career if he competes with John Cena at WrestleMania 36.

