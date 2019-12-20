John Cena Is Reportedly Willing To Do Something Substantial At WrestleMania 36

WWE Superstar John Cena hasn’t been on the television screens since a while. He appeared at WrestleMania 35 for the last time in his Dr of Thugaonmics gimmick. Apart from that, he has made several other appearances on WWE Backstage and Live events.
Also Read | Nikki Bella Opens Up About The Only Regret She Has From Her Split With John Cena
💍 @LanaWWE opens up about her recent engagement to @fightbobby.— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2019
🎄 @RealMickFoley appears in-studio to deck the halls.
👊 #NXTChampion @AdamColePro calls in ahead of a HUGE #WWENXT.
And SO MUCH MORE to come on #WWETheBump. https://t.co/bJBjzNqUmd
Also Read | WWE Throwback: Roman Reigns Returns To Help John Cena Defeat Seth Rollins At TLC 2014
According to the WrestleVotes on Twitter, John Cena is willing to do something substantial at WrestleMania 36. The report stated that he doesn’t want just a run in like WrestleMania 35. Earlier in an interview, John Cena had discussed missing WWE and stated his eagerness of getting back into the ring. John Cena also confirmed that he will be the part of the upcoming WrestleMania 36 which will be his 17th appearance.
Also Read | Sting To Come Out Of Retirement To Face The Undertaker At WrestleMania?
Heard recently that John Cena wants to do something substantial at WrestleMania. More than just an appearance like last year. Cena resides within the Tampa area, seems like this Mania is important to him.— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 19, 2019
Also Read | Goldberg Admits To Feeling 'weird' After Losing To Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 33
Nothing is clear as of now about what would John Cena could be doing at WrestleMania 36. His appearance at WrestleMania would make sense as he lives near the Tampa area. John Cena has been currently busy with his Hollywood career.
Also Read | WWE: John Cena Praises Shane McMahon; The Latter Set To Appear On 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Ring in the new year RIGHT...#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns will be in action during "@FOXTV's #NewYearsEve with @IAmSteveHarvey: Live from Times Square" on Tuesday, December 31! https://t.co/KpVSZrtE6h— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2019
Also Read | John Cena To Play Unique Cameo On WWE NXT With A Looming WrestleMania Announcement