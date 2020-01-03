John Cena: WWE Legend's House Worth, Location, Description And All Other Details

WWE superstar John Cena used to live with Nikki Bella at his mansion in Tampa, Florida at one point of time after their high-profile engagement. Later on, Bella moved out after their break up. John Cena owns a mansion reportedly worth around $3.4 million. His house has an indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a giant closet, an ivy-themed kitchen and a massive garage with all types of cars. It would be easy for WWE fans to identify Cena's house, who followed the reality TV series named 'The Bella Twins' since the show's crew used his house for its filming process, portraying it in a lavish way.

The 42-year-old John Cena reportedly has a net worth estimated at $55 million and that can be clearly seen in the features of his lavish mansion. The mansion alone is worth an estimated $3.4 million. Let us take a brief look at his mansion.

The Grand Entrance

John Cena's house has an entrance which is a perfect precursor to the beauty of the house inside. Meanwhile, the staircase near the entrance is the main highlights. The WWE Network promoted Total Bellas' first season with a poster which also shows the entry of John Cena's house. Below the staircase, there is a designed sitting arranged for guests.

Gentleman’s Room

In John Cena's house, there is a room called the 'Gentleman’s Room'. In that room, John Cena usually spends time with his friends or likes to spend some time alone, smoking a cigar. This room is also called the Cigar Room in The Bella Twins show. Meanwhile, in the show, John Cena’s ex Nikki Bella was also not allowed to enter this room.

Swimming pool

The outer portion of John Cena house is a treat for the eyes. It is no less than a Disney waterpark as it has a bulletproof glass sealed it from everywhere around the pool. It has water rides and several other slides attached to it too. Meanwhile, there is an indoor pool too, which is near his bedroom.

John Cena’s Guest House

John Cena has a guest house too, which is an integral part of his big mansion. The Bella family used to make frequent visits to this part of his house in The Bella Twins show. Meanwhile, in the show, it was once mentioned that Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan’s house is of the same size as John Cena’s guest house. Daniel Bryan’s house is located in Aberdeen, Washington, DC.

