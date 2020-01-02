WWE Throwback: John Cena & Kurt Angle Battle In Their Last Ever One-on-one Match

John Cena and Kurt Angle were involved in some memorable feuds during the 'Ruthless Aggression' era. In fact, a debuting Cena had accepted Angle's challenge on the June 25, 2002, edition of Smackdown. During their rivalry in 2005, Kurt's unsuccessful attempts of capturing the WWE Championship went in vain. However, he got another chance of getting the better of Cena in a non-title match.

John Cena & Kurt Angle's last-ever one-on-one contest

This had happened on the January 2, 2006, edition of Monday Night Raw which was held at East Rutherford, New Jersey. The WWE Champion John Cena and the only Olympic gold medalist in sports-entertainment history Kurt Angle had locked horns against each other in a 'First Blood Match'. This match happened nearly a week prior to the six-man Elimination Chamber match at New Year's Revolution.

The two were involved in a fierce contest and that is when the referee was knocked down as Kurt Angle's manager Daivari tried to distract Cena which paid off as Angle hit Cena on his forehead with a steel chair. However, Cena succeeded in applying his submission move STF on the Kurt but when the referee had recovered, he rang the bell and adjudged Angle as the winner. The reason being that Cena was bleeding profusely and as per rules Kurt Angle had drawn the first blood.

What happened thereafter?

Cena had still applied his submission maneuver on the 'Wrestling Machine' and that is when their New Year's Revolution opponents Carlito and Chris Masters made their presence felt and started attacking Cena. Sensing an opportunity, the Olympic gold medalist applied the Ankle Lock on the WWE Champion but Chris Masters sneaked from behind to put Angle in the Masterlock.

Kane came out and cleared the ring and tried to take out John Cena who was still down. Shawn Michaels, who was also a part of the six-man Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship made his presence felt and got the better of the 'Big Red Machine' with a 'Sweet Chin Music'.

He then turned his attention towards Cena who was slowly getting on his feet. However, his attempt to deliver a superkick to the champion went in vain when he had reversed into an FU after which even a bleeding John Cena went down as well. The interesting thing was that all the participants of the Elimination Chamber were on the floor.

Meanwhile, this was also the last time that John Cena and Kurt Angle would feature in a one-on-one contest.

