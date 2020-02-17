John Cena To Face Elias At WWE WrestleMania 36? Fans Not Happy With The Rumours

After the news of John Cena’s return was confirmed, everybody started thinking about who will face the Doctor of Thuganomics next. Now, there are rumours that the 16-time World Champion is scheduled to face SmackDown superstar Elias at WWE WrestleMania 36. The news comes from Wrestling Observer Radio. Wrestling expert Dave Meltzer said that the reports are "ridiculous, underwhelming and true."

Fans are not happy with the news. They hope that the rumours do not come true. Some fans even said that they don’t want to watch WWE WrestleMania 36 if the match happens. Few asked WWE to give John Cena a good opponent like Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan or "The Fiend". Many want John Cena to pick NXT superstar Velveteen Dream rather than Elias.

WWE WrestleMania 36: Fans react to the rumours of the John Cena vs Elias match

If John Cena actually winds up working Elias at WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ONPwc9DPW5 — Jake Nazar (@jake_nazar) February 17, 2020

I have 0 interest in John Cena vs Elias. There are so many better options for John Cena at #WrestleMania



Do you want to see this match? pic.twitter.com/SxthG0uSBs — ChanMan 🕗 (@ChandranTheMan) February 16, 2020

Why would WWE waste a Wrestlemania match with John Cena vs Elias? There is literally five, six, or seven other feuds that are way more compelling. I really hope this is just a rumor and nothing else. — John (@JGor492) February 16, 2020

If the rumor is true, I'm no fan of John Cena wrestling Elias at #WrestleMania. Would be the third straight Mania with those two doing stuff and Elias has already reached his ceiling. If Cena can't do a long match, give R-Truth his Mania moment and a win over his boyhood idol. — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) February 16, 2020

Soooo rumors are saying john cena vs either elias or constipated corbin MIGHT be happening at WM? pic.twitter.com/oMUvfnHHuy — PRIN❌E (@HeelBalor) February 16, 2020

John Cena is scheduled to make his much-awaited return on the last WWE SmackDown episode of this month. As per an announcement on WWE Backstage, the February 28, 2020 edition of WWE SmackDown will take place in the wrestler’s hometown - Massachusetts. Some believe that John Cena can make a huge announcement about his return to the company. Many hope that John Cena will turn the rumours into dust and pick a good opponent.

