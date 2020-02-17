The Debate
John Cena To Face Elias At WWE WrestleMania 36? Fans Not Happy With The Rumours

WWE News

The news of John Cena's next opponent comes from WOR where wrestling expert Dave Meltzer said that reports are "ridiculous, underwhelming and true."

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai |
John Cena

After the news of John Cena’s return was confirmed, everybody started thinking about who will face the Doctor of Thuganomics next. Now, there are rumours that the 16-time World Champion is scheduled to face SmackDown superstar Elias at WWE WrestleMania 36. The news comes from Wrestling Observer Radio. Wrestling expert Dave Meltzer said that the reports are "ridiculous, underwhelming and true."

Fans are not happy with the news. They hope that the rumours do not come true. Some fans even said that they don’t want to watch WWE WrestleMania 36 if the match happens. Few asked WWE to give John Cena a good opponent like Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan or "The Fiend". Many want John Cena to pick NXT superstar Velveteen Dream rather than Elias.

WWE WrestleMania 36: Fans react to the rumours of the John Cena vs Elias match

John Cena is scheduled to make his much-awaited return on the last WWE SmackDown episode of this month. As per an announcement on WWE Backstage, the February 28, 2020 edition of WWE SmackDown will take place in the wrestler’s hometown - Massachusetts. Some believe that John Cena can make a huge announcement about his return to the company. Many hope that John Cena will turn the rumours into dust and pick a good opponent.

Published:
COMMENT
