Elimination Chamber: When John Cena Went Up Against Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels And Others

Elimination Chamber matches have always been thrillers. They are different from other WWE events since locked up cages bring out a different kind of intensity from the fighters. There have been numerous iconic fights at WWE Elimination Chamber. In one such fight, WWE prodigies like John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Kane, Carlito, Kurt Angle and Chris Masters locked their horns inside the caged ring. No wonder, by the end of the night, the entire world was left stunned.

WWE: Throwback to New Year’s Revolution from 2006 Elimination Chamber

The mega-fight became intense from the very first moment. Every wrestler had different game plans in their mind. To begin with, Shawn Michaels managed to eliminate Kurt Angle from the contest. John Cena, who was the champion at that moment, suddenly found himself in jeopardy as Carlito emerged out to be the aggressor.

To everyone’s shock, ‘The King of Cool’ managed to eliminate Shawn Michaels, Kane and Chris Masters. It left him and John Cena in the ring. For a while, it seemed as if Carlito is going to be the champion after eliminating John Cena. However, the WWE champion bounced back in one of the best ways possible.

Carlito went off-guard after eliminating ‘The Masterpiece’ and John Cena rolled him up to retain his title in one of the most iconic battles of WWE history. It was a great victory for John Cena but Carlito earned respect from the entire WWE universe for his great performance against some of the best wrestlers in the world.

Currently, John Cena is not an active participant in WWE as he is focussing on his Hollywood career. He'll be seen in an episode of SmackDown later this month though. He is also scheduled to make an appearance at WrestleMania 36.

