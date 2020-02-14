WWE: Paul Heyman's Valentine's Day Wish For John Cena Is Brutal And Ruthless

Brock Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman has taken note of this Valentine’s Day. He has gone on to deliver a Valentine's Day wish for John Cena through his official Twitter handle. That said, Paul Heyman’s Valentine's Day wish looks more like a threat. Heyman posted a video where Brock Lesnar is seen destroying John Cena with a brutal F5. No wonder, Paul Heyman made the entire WWE universe nostalgic with his throwback post from the 'Ruthless Aggression' days.

WWE: Paul Heyman’s Valentine's Day wish for John Cena

The 54-year-old captioned the video, “Dear John Cena, Brock Lesnar doesn’t want your F’KN compliments.” He further wrote, “Happy Valentine’s day, your humble advocate.”

A few days back, John Cena said that Brock Lesnar is the best wrestler to have ever stepped inside the WWE ring. A lot of superstars agreed with the statement. However, John Cena’s praise for Brock Lesnar did not excite Paul Heyman. Brock Lesnar and John Cena were considered to be huge rivals during their prime. Paul Heyman wasted no time in reminding that to the WWE universe.

WWE: The rivalry between Brock Lesnar and John Cena

John Cena is one of those rare athletes who has successfully notched a victory against Brock Lesnar in WWE. Apart from Cena, Triple H, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, Kurt Angle, Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero, Roman Reigns and Goldberg have managed to defeat The Beast. However, the rivalry between John Cena and Brock Lesnar is still considered to be a ‘special one’. Take a look at John Cena and Brock Lesnar's dirty rivalry from the past.

