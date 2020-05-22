Ric Flair Puts WWE Exit Rumours To Bed As He Says "then, Now, Forever" With New Contract

‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair recently dusted off his retirement rumours and revealed that he's still very much a part of the WWE Universe. The Hall of Famer took to Twitter and shared a picture of the new contract he signed with the WWE earlier this week. Ric Flair also tweeted a picture of the bronze statue constructed by WWE to honour his legacy in the promotion. The bronze statue was unveiled during the WrestleMania weekend back in 2017.

A couple of days ago, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that both Sting and Ric Flair will leave WWE as soon as their contract expires. Ric Flair’s last WWE appearance was back in July 2019. Dave Meltzer said that because of this long break, WWE could let Ric Flair go once his contract expires. However, Ric Flair tore up those rumoured plans when he shared a picture of his new contract on Thursday. As for Sting, it's looking increasingly likely he will leave WWE and join All Elite Wrestling.

It appears Ric Flair is a lot more important to WWE than Kurt Angle and other superstars who WWE released recently. Fans speculated that WWE still wants to keep Ric Flair around because the promotion wants to get him involved in a storyline with The Nature Boy and his daughter Charlotte Flair. Many also claim that Ric Flair still attracts a huge crowd which is profitable for the business.

Ric Flair WWE career: Ric Flair’s last in-ring appearance

Ric Flair’s last in-ring appearance was on July 22, 2019. On the WWE RAW Reunion episode, Ric Flair raised a toast alongside Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin and various other fellow wrestlers of his era. After that, he appeared on the April 24, 2020 episode of WWE SmackDown. He video called Triple H congratulated him on his 25th anniversary of being in WWE. On this week’s WWE Bump, it was confirmed that a new WWE 24 special titled 'Ric Flair: The Final Farewell' will premiere on the WWE Network on June 7.

