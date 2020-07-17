Charlotte Flair Says She Wanted To Work With Triple H, Stephanie When She Returned To NXT

Former WWE RAW, SmackDown and NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently appeared on The Bellas Podcast where she talked about her past storylines and matches. When Brie and Nikki Bella revealed that they would love to see a “Royalty vs Royalty” storyline involving Charlotte Flair and Stephanie McMahon, Charlotte Flair revealed that she has expressed the desire to work with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon multiple times. Charlotte Flair also admitted that when she was the WWE NXT Women’s Champion, she pitched a few ideas to WWE officials, but somehow it never worked out. However, The Queen still hopes to work with the power couple in future.

"Because I spent time in NXT recently, I was really hoping I could get into it with Triple H, being like the brat and him being like, 'I made you.' Maybe later down the road,” Charlotte Flair added.

Charlotte Flair’s recent title reign

Earlier this year, Charlotte Flair won the Women’s Royal Rumble match and challenged Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. At the Showcase Of Immortals, Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley and started her second reign as NXT Women's Champion. After returning to Triple H’s show, Charlotte Flair defend her title against a string of A-list superstars including Bianca Belair, Mia Yim and others.

She then began a feud with Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai and ended up losing her title to Io Shirai in a Triple Threat Match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. After the match, Charlotte Flair congratulated Io Shirai on becoming the champion and stated it was ‘an honour to share the ring with Ripley and Shirai’. “Paige, Nattie, Sasha, Becky, Bayley, Asuka, Shayna and so many more. This belongs to you now. Congrats Io Shirai,” wrote Charlotte Flair.

I’ve been in a lot of wrestling rings lately (I know you all know 🤣). Sharing the ring with @RheaRipley_WWE and @shirai_io tonight was a continuation of the legacy of the #WWENXT women’s division.... — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 8, 2020

After losing her NXT title, Charlotte Flair went after the WWE RAW Women's Championship. She faced Asuka for the title in an episode of WWE RAW but ended up losing. On the same night, she was attacked by Nia Jax and suffered a shoulder injury. She recently underwent surgery and is currently recovering at her home. There is no definite timeline for her return, but some reports suggest that she could appear at SummerSlam and start a feud with Jax.

