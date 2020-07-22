Charlotte Flair Reveals How Andrade Proposed To Her, Talks About Their Wedding Plans

Former WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair got engaged to long-time boyfriend Andrade at the dawn of the new year. She appeared on The Bella’s Podcast recently, where she shared the details about how Andrade proposed to her. While describing the course of the day in detail, Charlotte Flair said that Andrade first took her to Cancun, Mexico where they had a romantic dinner. Because it was New Year’s eve, Andrade had also booked a yacht and after the dinner, the two got on the yacht and went on a little sail.

“We went on the nose (of the yacht). There were fireworks on the countdown. When we were listening to the music from the other big boats, I turned around and he was down on one knee. He knows how much I love boats and the water.”

Also Read l WWE on FOX teases John Cena’s retirement at SummerSlam PPV: WWE News

While remembering the initial months of their relationship, Charlotte Flair said that she and Andrade used to talk to each other using google translate. She revealed that the day he proposed her, he tried speaking some English but he was not clear. However, Charlotte Flair added that she understood his emotions ‘because love speaks one language’. “I can understand his language but I can’t speak it. All the movies we watch have subtitles," Charlotte Flair stated.

Also Read l Lesnar’s SummerSlam return cancelled, Beast not returning ‘anytime soon’: WWE News

Charlotte Flair says they had to postpone their marriage because of COVID-19

When the Bella Twins asked Charlotte Flair about her and Andrade’s wedding plans, The Queen revealed that they wanted to get married earlier, but they had to postpone because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Charlotte Flair said she wants her wedding to take place in Mexico and because of the ongoing pandemic, it’s really hard for her and Andrade’s family to travel. "With COVID it's hard to know where the world will be in six months especially because we want everything to be in Mexico. I don't know when the best time is because we want everyone to be able to travel," Charlotte Flair explained.

Also Read l Drew McIntyre agrees to Dolph Ziggler's rematch demand for the WWE Championship

Charlotte Flair’s last WWE appearance was in the June 22, 2020, episode of WWE RAW where she was attacked by Nia Jax and suffered some serious injuries. Earlier, Charlotte Flair revealed that she’ll be taking some time off from wrestling as she’s scheduled to have surgery soon. There is no definite timeline for her return, but some reports suggest that she could appear at SummerSlam and start a feud with Jax.

Also Read l Sasha Banks vs Asuka WWE RAW Women’s Championship contest sees controversial end

Image Source: Charlotte Flair/Instagram