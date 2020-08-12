Chris Jericho Makes Huge Donation For Kamala’s Funeral And Family Expenses

Former WWE superstar Kamala – real name James Harris – passed away earlier this week as the pro wrestling world mourned his loss. WWE opened this week’s WWE RAW by paying tribute to the Ugandan Giant, while many fans and wrestlers made donations for Kamala’s funeral arrangements and family expenses. According to reports, a GoFundMe page was set up by Kamala’s family members which surpassed more than $22,000 in donations in just 24 hours of its inception.

Chris Jericho makes huge donation for Kamala funeral

Reports claim that the biggest donation was made by former WWE and AEW world champion Chris Jericho, who donated around $5,000. Other big donations include $2,500 from Impact Wrestling executive Scott D’Amore and $2,500 from Pro Wrestling Tees owner Ryan Barkan. However, this was not the first time that Y2J has helped Kamala’s family. In 2019, Jericho reportedly donated $5,000 to help save Kamala from being evicted from his home. Chris Jericho also made multiple donations throughout the years to help individuals and various charities.

I've started a GoFundMe to help Kamala’s wife, Emmer Jean, with funeral expenses and other costs. She’s been a true warrior the past 10 years, quitting her job to serve as his primary caretaker after he lost his legs. Click to Donate: https://t.co/6lzafqKJcx via @gofundme — Jason King (@JasonKingBR) August 10, 2020

How Kamala lose his life?

According to Jason King of Bleacher Report, Kamala passed away due to COVID-19 complications. Kamala’s wife told King that the former wrestler tested positive for COVID-19 because of which he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on Monday afternoon. “Spoke w/ Kamala's wife. He tested positive Wednesday for COVID which he likely contracted from one of his numerous weekly visits to the dialysis centre. Was hospitalized Wednesday night & seemed fine & in good spirits this morning. Went into cardiac arrest & passed this afternoon,” wrote King.

Some of the major donations made by Chris Jericho over the years

Jericho donated around $5,000 and $2,500 to help cover the funeral expenses of former wrestlers Balls Mahoney and Rex King, respectively. He then donated $2,500 to the fundraiser set up by WWE superstars Tyler Breeze and Kevin Owens for the victims of the Alberta forest fires. He also donated $5,000 each to the George Floyd Foundation and to help Shad Gaspard’s family.

What’s next for Chris Jericho in AEW?

After losing his AEW World title to Jon Moxley in February, Chris Jericho created The Inner Circle and started feuding with The Elite (Adam Page, Matt Hardy, Cody, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks). At the Double or Nothing PPV, The Inner Circle, under the captaincy of Chris Jericho, defeated The Elite in a Stadium Stampede match. Chris Jericho then started a feud with Orange Cassidy and defeated him at the Fyter Fest PPV. According to reports, Le Champion will continue his feud with Cassidy and the two could face each other in the upcoming PPV.

We have a huge #AEWDynamite in exactly 22 hours tomorrow at 8pm Live on TNT!

-TNT Title @CodyRhodes v @ScorpioSky

-Tag Title: Kenny/Hangman v Jurassic Express

-Chris Jericho v @orangecassidy

-Dark Order v @youngbucks

-FTR’s Tag Team Appreciation Night

+ MJF, Swole, Britt & more! pic.twitter.com/cKJTxyNj82 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 12, 2020

Image Courtesy: WWE.com