Chris Jericho Has Already Selected A Superstar For His Retirement Match

Former WWE and AEW Champion Chris Jericho has been wrestling for close to 20 years and almost every superstar of his generation has retired from the business. For the last couple of years, there have been rumours that Chris Jericho will retire once his AEW contract expires. Now, former WWE star and producer Lance Storm has revealed that Chris Jericho himself is thinking about retirement. He also revealed who Y2J wants to face for his final retirement match.

Lance Storm recently took to Twitter and revealed that he and Chris Jericho once talked about the Chris Jerico retirement match. Lance Storm said Chris Jericho wanted to face him in his last match. However, Lance Storm said that they talked about the retirement match years ago. It appears that Chris Jericho has not considered retirement or has not held talks with Lance Storm recently about it.

We’ve both talked about doing that https://t.co/sKTotIsIsr — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 26, 2020

Fans took to social media to say that they would love to see Lance Storm as Chris Jericho’s last opponent because both wrestlers are long-time friends and have been working together for years. Chris Jericho and Lance Storm met each other at the Hart Brothers School of Wrestling and started wrestling in the 90s. They later teamed up while working in Japan, Mexico, and Smokey Mountain Wrestling.

Chris Jericho’s incredible AEW career

After leaving WWE in late 2018, Chris Jericho made a surprise appearance at a media event organized by AEW in January 2019. There, he announced his AEW debut and later signed a three-year contract with the company. Chris Jericho’s first feud was with wrestling legend Kenny Omega. The two faced each other at the Double or Nothing event in May where Chris Jericho defeated Omega and became the inaugural AEW World Champion. Chris Jericho successfully defended his title for almost a year before losing it to Jon Moxley at The Revolution in February 2020.

