Chris Jericho Hailed As Hulk Hogan Of AEW Dynamite By The Young Bucks

Tag-Team legends The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) recently talked to Sports Illustrated where they talked about their weekly YouTube show ‘Being the Elite’ and their AEW colleagues. While talking about AEW, The Young Bucks discussed its inaugural World Champion Chris Jericho and the role Y2J played in AEW’s success. The Young Bucks’ Nick Jackson hailed Chris Jericho as the Hulk Hogan of AEW and called him a 'true inspiration'. Nick added that even though Chris Jericho has been wrestling for around 30 years, he still wants to fight.

“I always call him our Hulk Hogan, He’s done it all, and there is something about that. Even though he has been in the business for 30 years or so, he still wants to give back,” said The Young Bucks’ Nick Jackson.

Also Read l Rusev gets support from Jim Ross as WWE Hall of Famer urges AEW Dynamite to sign the superstar: AEW News

The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson then called Chris Jericho a great leader and said Y2J played a huge role in elevating some AEW wrestlers. Matt said Jericho watches almost all the AEW matches and always let the wrestlers know what he thinks. "He is always there whenever someone needs help. People don’t realize he’s the guy that pulls us aside and says, ‘This was great, but you could do this better.’ We don’t have enough of those guys in the business," Jackson was quoted as saying.

Also Read l Matt Hardy helps man propose to his girlfriend while couple was watching AEW Dynamite: AEW News

Chris Jericho’s incredible AEW career

After leaving WWE in late 2018, Chris Jericho made a surprise appearance at a media event organized by AEW in January 2019. There, he announced his AEW debut and later signed a three-year contract with the company. Chris Jericho’s first feud was with wrestling legend Kenny Omega. The two-faced each other at the Double or Nothing event in May where Chris Jericho defeated Omega and became the inaugural AEW World Champion. Chris Jericho successfully defended his title for almost a year before losing it to Jon Moxley at The Revolution in February 2020.

Also Read l WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals he watches and likes rival promotion AEW Dynamite

Also Read l AEW Dynamite star Brodie Lee reveals Triple H offered to send him to NJPW after WWE release