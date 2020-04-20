Chris Jericho Adds Hogan, Michaels, Hart, And Dragon To His Wrestling Mount Rushmore

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, a number of WWE and AEW superstars are interacting with fans via live chat sessions on social media. During the sessions, several superstars are being asked to reveal who would feature in their wrestling Mount Rushmore. Earlier, wrestling legend The Rock, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch were among the few who revealed their wrestling Mount Rushmore. Now, former WWE and AEW champion Chris Jericho has revealed the superstars he wants to add to his wrestling Mount Rushmore.

On his Saturday Night Special Live via Facebook and YouTube, Chris Jericho picked Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan and Ultimo Dragon aka Yoshihiro Asai to be in his wrestling Mount Rushmore. However, before revealing his answer, Chris Jericho seemed hard-pressed to add Owen Hart and Ricky Steamboat to the list as they were personal influences for him. Chris Jericho picked Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart & Hulk Hogan and said they had to be in the list.

Chris Jericho took few more minutes before adding Ultimo Dragon to his wrestling Mount Rushmore. Chris Jericho said Yoshihiro Asai is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Chris Jericho then called Asai a great in-ring performer and said he’s never seen someone like him.

"All right, you want it, you got it. Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, Ultimo Dragon (Yoshihiro Asai). That's my four. Deal with it," said Chris Jericho.

Other Superstars reveal their wrestling Mount Rushmore

The Rock: Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair

Seth Rollins: The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan

Charlotte Flair: Charlotte Flair, Andrade, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle

Becky Lynch: The Rock, Stone Cold, Hulk Hogan, John Cena

Shayna Baszler: Ultimate Warrior, Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, Stone Cold

The Miz: The Miz, Maryse, Monroe Mizanin, Madison Mizanin

