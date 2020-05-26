Drew McIntyre And Bobby Lashley Get Into Ugly Brawl Ahead Of WWE Backlash Title Match

Last week, Bobby Lashley made it clear that he’s coming after Drew McIntyre and his WWE championship belt. Later, WWE fixed a title match between the two superstars for the upcoming WWE Backlash PPV. On this week’s WWE RAW, the feud between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley started as the two superstars got into a brawl after the main event match. Many speculate that things between the superstars will get even more tense in the future.

Also Read l WWE RAW results: Drew McIntyre and Lashley brawl in the ring, Jax def Flair and Natalya

WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre appears on MVP’s ‘The VIP Lounge’

The build-up for the main event brawl started when MVP welcomed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to his The VIP Lounge. Drew McIntyre appeared and tore apart the in-ring set before asking where Bobby Lashley was. MVP vowed to Drew McIntyre that his client will not attack him as the two are yet to sign a title match contract. Drew McIntyre said that he doesn’t care about the rules and revealed that he’s ready to face Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash.

Bobby Lashley’s hit and the All-Mighty came out. As he was making his way to the ring, McIntyre blasted MVP with a Claymore. Drew McIntyre then looked at Bobby Lashley and begged him to get in the ring. Bobby Lashley, on the other hand, grabbed MVP and helped him to walk out.

Also Read l Roman Reigns turns 35, wrestling fans shower wishes for the WWE superstar

WWE RAW Results: The Street Profits vs MVP and Bobby Lashley

In the main event, MVP and Bobby Lashley teamed up to face the WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions The Street Profits. Ahead of the match, Drew McIntyre appeared on the screen and said that he is going to give Bobby Lashley a surprise after the match. The actual match started and Montez Ford delivered a frog splash on MVP. He was about to win the match when Bobby Lashley interfered and trapped him in a Full Nelson. Lashley refused to break the hold, leading the referee to call for the disqualification.

Also Read l Roman Reigns net worth, WWE salary, endorsements, family and Hobbs & Shaw cameo: WWE News

WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley get into a brawl

As soon as the bell rang, Drew McIntyre music hit and the WWE Champion ran to the ring to attack Bobby Lashley. A brawl between the two rivals started, until some WWE Performance Centre talent ran in to separate them. According to many, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley will sign their title match contract on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. WWE Backlash is scheduled to take place on June 14, 2020.

Also Read l Mark Henry reveals The Rock didn’t have a place to live when he joined WWE: WWE News