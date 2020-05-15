Chris Jericho Opens Up About Hating WWE Icon Triple H In Real Life

Former WWE and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recently opened up about his past issues with WWE Hall of Famer and executive Triple H. Chris Jericho said that in the 2000s, he and Triple H hated each other in real life but were able to work together and put on great matches. Chris Jericho stated that’s one of the reasons why he and Triple H kept working with each other in the future. Chris Jericho said that even WWE CEO Vince McMahon used to “subtly encourage” their personal and professional rivalry. He claimed Vince McMahon used to think that their personal rivalry would lead to better results in the ring.

“I think there’s that animosity that drives you to become better, and if you have a case like say Jericho and Triple H, our matches were always great because there was a little bit of real-life animosity between us,” said Chris Jericho at the Rich Eisen Show.

Also Read l Chris Jericho talks about resumption of AEW live shows, says ‘let's get back on track’: AEW, WWE news

Chris Jericho and Triple H bury the hatchet

After working with each other for years, Chris Jericho and Triple H became friends later on. Many say that Triple H supported Chris Jericho when he decided to leave WWE. Recently, Triple H completed 25 years in the business and on the occasion, Chris Jericho took to Twitter and congratulated him. Despite working for WWE’s rival brand, AEW, Chris Jericho hailed Triple H as one of the best WWE performers.

Also Read l Jon Moxley talks about feud with Chris Jericho and released WWE superstars: WWE news

Triple H is currently the head of WWE NXT and Chris Jericho is one of the top stars in AEW. Both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT air on the same day every week, and both shows have been trying to one-up each other in terms of television ratings. Fans have termed the rivalry between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT as ‘AEW vs NXT: Wednesday Night War’. When it comes to weekly ratings, AEW has won almost every week since its debut in October 2019.

Also Read l Chris Jericho talks about WWE's recent talent cuts, says ‘It’s just how it goes’: WWE news

Also Read l Chris Jericho adds Hogan, Michaels, Hart, and Dragon to his wrestling Mount Rushmore: WWE news