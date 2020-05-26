Seth Rollins To Host Rey Mysterio's 'retirement Ceremony' Next Week On WWE RAW

A couple of weeks ago, Seth Rollins attacked Rey Mysterio and severely injured his eye. After the incident, Rey Mysterio was taken to a hospital where his status was revealed to be critical. Last week, Seth Rollins appeared in the ring and revealed why he brutally attacked the Masked Luchador. Seth Rollins said that Rey Mysterio was a cathartic sacrifice for the greater good as The Master of 619 helped him realise the kind of leader he wants to be.

This week, Seth Rollins intervened Austin Theory & Murphy vs Aleister Black & Humberto Carrillo match and grabbed Humberto Carrillo. He said the same thing he said last week and threatened to do the same thing with Humberto Carrillo if Black or Rey Mysterio interfere in the future. After the show ended, WWE revealed that Seth Rollins will host Rey Mysterio's retirement ceremony on next week’s WWE RAW.

Many believe that Rey Mysterio could appear last week and attack Seth Rollins. Some also say that Rey Mysterio could dust off his retirement rumours and challenge Seth Rollins for a match at WWE Backlash. WWE Backlash is scheduled to take place on June 14, 2020. A few speculate that Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio feud could go on for months and will end at WWE SummerSlam.

WWE RAW Results: Austin Theory & Murphy defeats Aleister Black & Humberto Carrillo

Rey Mysterio’s friends Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo teamed up to take on Murphy and Seth Rollins' newest disciple Austin Theory. The match was short but incredible as it featured WWE’s four top-notch in-ring talents. Because of Seth Rollins’ constant interference, Austin Theory was able to hit the ATL to Carrillo and secure a win.

After the match, Seth Rollins directed Murphy and Theory to teach Humberto Carrillo a lesson. The two grabbed Carrillo and took him near the steel steps. As Aleister Black tried to save Carrillo, Seth Rollins said that they will do the same thing to Carrillo which they did to Rey Mysterio, if he doesn’t stop. Rollins and his disciples left without taking Carrillo's eye but sent a clear message in the process.

