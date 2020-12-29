Chris Jericho Reveals Why Wyatt And Others Wore Luke Harper Shirts For Viral Group Photo

Since the tragic passing of Brodie Lee – real name Jon Huber – a picture of WWE Superstars posing with Luke Harper backstage has gone viral. Earlier, former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt and Chris Hero shared the picture, and recently, Lee’s AEW colleague and former WWE superstar Chris Jericho shared the story behind the viral picture. Apart from Bray Wyatt and Chris Jericho, Roman Reigns, Sheamus, Cesaro, and Primo (from The Colons) can also be seen posing with Huber in the picture, while wearing the custom made Luke Harper t-shirts.

Luke Harper death: Chris Jericho on viral group photo

Chris Jericho revealed that the picture was taken during a WWE tour in Mexico in 2015. Luke Harper was annoyed “that he didn't have his own merch t-shirt,” so “one of the brothers” ordered some custom shirts in Lee's honour. Chris Jericho added that everyone in the locker-room willingly wore the shirts because “everybody loved him”.

Chris Jericho, who has been in the pro-wrestling business for more than two decades, then called himself a huge fan of Brodie Lee, claiming that the 41-year-old was a “wonderful man and a kickass worker”. He said he loved working with him and rarely saw him make a mistake. He stated he’s going to "find that goofy fu**in shirt" and hang it on his wall as a tribute to Lee.

"I'm going to hang it on my wall so I can be reminded daily what a legit great person looks like. Thanks Jon...you were one in a million and a true brother's brother," added Jericho.

Luke Harper death: Jon Huber cause of death

Jon Huber passed away on Saturday, December 26, due to a non-COVID related lung issue at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. According to his wife, Amanda Huber aka Synndy Synn, Luke Harper was surrounded by loved ones, including their two sons during his final moments. In the heartfelt post, Amanda Huber shared on Instagram, she thanked fans for all the support.

She also praised AEW for all the support they provided when Jon Huber was admitted to the hospital. Brodie Lee joined Tony Khan and team in March 2020 after getting released by WWE where he worked for almost seven years. The 41-year-old had an incredible run in both the promotions where he won multiple titles.

Image Source: Chris Jericho/ Instagram