Jon Huber Death: John Cena, Triple H, Others Pay Tribute To Ex-WWE, AEW Star 'Brodie Lee'

Pro wrestler Jon Huber (also known as Luke Harper and Brodie Lee in WWE and AEW, respectively) passed away on Saturday, December 26 at age 41. The former WWE intercontinental champion died of a non-COVID related lung issue at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. According to his wife, Amanda Huber aka Synndy Synn, Luke Harper was surrounded by loved ones, including his two sons during his final moments.

How did Luke Harper die: Amanda Huber on her husband's passing

In the heartfelt post, Amanda Huber expresses her pain, while also thanking fans for all the support. She also expressed her gratitude to All Elite Wrestling (AEW), where Jon Huber was working on as Brodie Lee before going on a break due to his illness. Huber joined AEW in March, months after getting released by WWE. The 41-year-old had an incredible run in both the promotions even winning multiple titles.

Jon Huber death: AEW and WWE stars remember Brodie Lee

The news of Luke Harper’s passing shocked many and pro-wrestlers from both AEW and WWE paid tribute to the late superstar. While former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, remembered the time he spent with Harper in the ‘Wyatt Family,’ Mustafa Ali claimed that he’s “gutted” after hearing the news of Jon’s passing, who once saved him from getting a severe “neck injury”. The current WWE champion Drew McIntyre called Huber a “great man,” adding that the former WWE star “loved his family more than words can say”.

The entire WWE family is deeply saddened by the passing of Jon Huber, known to the WWE Universe as Luke Harper. Our thoughts are with Jon’s family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/aLMecqXQLe — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 27, 2020

I’m devastated by the loss of Jon Huber, known to fans as Mr. Brodie Lee, formerly Luke Harper. Jon was a great man. His family came first, his loving wife Amanda & their sons Brodie + Nolan. He loved wrestling & was great at it, he loved you fans. Please keep him in your hearts. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 27, 2020

Jon Huber death: John Cena remembers Luke Harper

Apart from AEW’s Chris Jericho, Tony Khan and others, WWE legend John Cena also paid tribute to Luke Harper while sharing a pic from one of their matches on Instagram. According to reports, the still is from their 2014 bout, which took place in the March 21, episode of WWE SmackDown, where the champ came out on top via pinfall. Both the superstars have collided in multiple in of occasions, with another bout taking place in May of 2014.

“Amazing talent ....Better human being, husband and father,” wrote Triple H.

Image Source: WWE.com