Undertaker Teams Up With Omaze To Prank Fans As He Enjoys Retirement: Watch

Now that The Undertaker – real name Mark Calaway – has bid in his final farewell to the WWE Universe, he can let go of his in-ring persona and have some fun with the fans. The Deadman recently teamed up with Omaze to prank several members of the WWE Universe. Omaze and Calaway are teaming up for big sweepstakes, with the winner getting a chance to meet The Undertaker himself.

The Omaze experience includes a tour of the WWE Performance Center, led by The Phenom. The winner can also take pictures with the legend and will also get a chance to make his own in-ring entrance. The company will also look after the winner’s travel, accommodation and receive an “autographed WWE title belt”. The registration for the Omaze experience is open till February 24, 2021, with the winner set to be announced on March 10, 2021.

Also Read l Undertaker Instagram: Snoop Dogg, Undertaker talk about racism in Live chat

Undertaker Omaze: Mark Calaway pranks WWE fans

To hype the contest, The Undertaker decided to surprise some fans by interrupting their Zoom calls with an official. In the video posted by WWE on their YouTube page, fans were asked to pay tribute to the legend on his 30th anniversary by saying a few lines. However, little did they know that Calaway was waiting on the other end of the Zoom call. As soon as the fans finished saying something about Undertaker, The Phenom joined the call, shocking everyone in the process.

Also Read l Undertaker Instagram: Undertaker’s $1,000 cameo videos leaked

The Undertaker has indulged in a number of similar shenanigans since announcing his retirement from the sport. A few days ago, he did a live Q&A session with fans on social media and was recently seen sending personalised video messages to fans on 'Cameo'.

Also Read l Undertaker farewell speech: Calaway bids goodbye with a heartfelt speech at Survivor Series

Undertaker farewell speech: Calaway finally hangs up his gloves

At WWE Survivor Series 2020, The Undertaker said goodbye to the WWE Universe. Surrounded by his friends and colleagues including Vince McMahon, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H, Kane and others, The Phenom delivered a heartfelt speech which brought tears to the eyes of many. Calaway said that for the past 30 years he has laid many people to “rest” but now it’s time for him to “let The Undertaker rest in peace”.

Also Read l Undertaker net worth: Undertaker and Michelle McCool's marriage and personal life

Image Source: WWE YouTube