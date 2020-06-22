Chris Jericho Says Wrestling The UnderTaker Used To Be “super Intimidating”

On the latest episode of his weekly show, "Saturday Night Special," former WWE and AEW Champion Chris Jericho talked about The UnderTaker. When asked whether he was scared of wrestling The UnderTaker in the WWE ring, Chris Jericho said that he wasn't exactly scared, he was intimidated. Though the two worked together a few times, Chris Jericho claimed that The UnderTaker is super intimidating as he ‘doesn't play around or smile’ in the ring, never turns his head and goes in the front and the side, but is great to work with.

Chris Jericho also revealed that the first-ever time he faced The UnderTaker in the WWE ring, he had ‘a blast’. He then shared a trivia about his last WWE Heavyweight Championship run which he won at the Elimination Chamber in 2010. Chris Jericho said that he won his last WWE Heavyweight Championship by pinning The Undertaker, who was the former champion. He said he loved the Elimination Chamber match because it also included wrestlers like John Morrison, Rey Mysterio, CM Punk and R-Truth.

Elimination Chamber 2010: Chris Jericho defeats The UnderTaker (c), John Morrison, Rey Mysterio, CM Punk and R-Truth

The match started and CM Punk eliminated R-Truth within three minutes. For the rest of the two minutes, he delivered a promo before Rey Mysterio’s chamber opened. Rey Mysterio used his quickness to eliminate CM Punk before the next competitor entered. The next entrant was revealed to be Chris Jericho and he and Mysterio wrestled for five minutes until John Morrison was released. John Morrison hit Rey Mysterio with the Starship Pain before eliminating him.

The final entrant into the match was the defending champion The UnderTaker, who was able to eliminate John Morrison with a chokeslam. Shawn Michaels who was not part of the match snuck in into the elimination chamber and hit The Undertaker with the Sweet Chin Music. This allowed Chris Jericho to pin The Undertaker to win the match and as a result, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the third time.

Image Source: WWE.com

