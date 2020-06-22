Undertaker Announces Retirement From WWE, Says, 'I Have No Desire To Get Back In The Ring'

In the fifth and final episode of ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ documentary series, 'The Phenom' revealed that he has no desire to get back in the ring. The Undertaker said that in his opinion, his last match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 was "storytelling at its finest" and the "perfect ending" to his pro-wrestling career. WWE later confirmed the news of Undertaker’s retirement by posting a tweet with the hashtag #ThankYouTaker.

Also Read l Undertaker announces retirement, the last ride chapter 5: Undertaker hints at retirement

The Undertaker announces retirement: Will the Undertaker return?

Though The Undertaker announced his retirement, he revealed that 'only the time will tell' if he will make a return to the ring. "If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it. If [WWE Chairman] Vince [McMahon] was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would have to consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career I have no desire to get back in the ring," The Undertaker said in the documentary.

Also Read l Undertaker announces retirement, Undertaker retires, the last ride chapter 5: Undertaker reveals what is wrong with today's superstars

The Undertaker announces retirement: Phenom “proud” of his last match

While talking about the critically acclaimed Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker said that he is very ‘proud’ to be a part of an incredible match. He added that he is pleased with WWE and the magic he and AJ Styles were able to create during the main event of WrestleMania 36 Day One. The Undertaker also praised AJ Styles and said that 'The Phenomenal One' put on an incredible performance at WrestleMania 36.

Also Read l Undertaker announces retirement, the last ride chapter 5: Undertaker reveals the advice he gave to John Cena

The Undertaker announces retirement: The Undertaker's illustrious pro wrestling career

Since his debut, The Undertaker - whose real name is Mark William Callaway - has been one of the prominent figures in the WWE. The 'Deadman' holds the record for most wins at WrestleMania, which is WWE’s biggest yearly event. The Undertaker held a 21-year winning streak at WrestleMania which was halted by Brock Lesnar in 2014. When it comes to his accomplishments in sports entertainment, The Undertaker has become the WWE Champion seven times. His WrestleMania 25 and 26 matches against Shawn Michaels are also hailed as one of the greatest and have received flawless ratings from a number of WWE critics.

Also Read l Undertaker announces retirement, Undertaker retires, the last ride chapter 5: Flair wants to see Undertaker vs AJ Styles 2

Image Credit: WWE.com