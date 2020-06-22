Is The Undertaker Dead Serious About Retirement? Is WWE Star Officially Retiring?

The Undertaker dropped a major bomb on the final episode of The Last Ride after he announced his retirement from pro wrestling. The 30-year veteran of the industry cited a lack of desire to get back in the ring as the reason behind his decision. For hardcore fans of WWE, however, Undertaker's retirement is not quite a new sight. He appeared to have retired in 2017 after his WrestleMania 33 defeat to Roman Reigns when he left his gear in the middle of the ring and left the arena with his family.

The company even used The Deadman's reaction as a storyline for several months as "I retired The Undertaker" became a major accomplishment for Reigns during his post-WrestleMania 33 feuds. It's well documented how Taker's previous retirement went about. This begs a new question - Is The Undertaker dead serious about retirement?

Also Read | The Undertaker Retires, WWE Fans Honour Deadman's Legendary Career

Is The Undertaker dead serious about retirement? Undertaker retires from WWE

It is only for Taker to say if he is indeed dead serious about retirement. "Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring," The Undertaker said on The Last Ride. "I’m at a point, it’s time this cowboy really rides away. There’s nothing left for me to conquer. There’s nothing left for me to accomplish. The game has changed. It’s time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right. I think this documentary has helped me discover that. It’s really opened my eyes to the bigger picture.”

Is The Undertaker dead serious about retirement? Hint that Taker is done with wrestling for good

The Undertaker retirement match, after his announcement, now stands as his WrestleMania 36 match against AJ Styles. The Boneyard Match was one of WrestleMania's best matches where fans widely hailed the cinematic nature of the bout. The graveyard set, the spooky lighting, the supporting characters, all contributed to the brilliance of the bout. So much so, that fans even joked that The Phenom deserved an Oscar for his showing. The Undertaker also picked up a win in the match.

Taker's hunt for the perfect swansong was one of the primary themes of the five-part series. How Taker wanted to retire after delivering one last spectacle for the fans was central to the plot of The Last Ride. After a string of subpar matches against the likes of DX and Goldberg, his match against Styles defied expectations, which suggests Taker could have bid farewell to the wrestling business with peace of mind.

Also Read | Undertaker Retires: AJ Styles, WWE Stars Thank 'The Phenom' After Shocking Announcement

Is The Undertaker dead serious about retirement? Hint that Taker might return

Along with his retirement announcement, Taker also said that WWE chairman Vince McMahon might want to use him in some capacity in the future. Could Undertaker refuse Vince McMahon's request? Per Taker himself, it would not be easy to say no to Mr McMahon. Hence, an Undertaker return to WWE can never be off the table.

Also Read | Undertaker Retires: Roman Reigns Reveals He Wanted To Lose To The Undertaker At WrestleMania 33

Why is The Undertaker called The Deadman? Is The Undertaker dead?

Among several queries about Taker's legendary WWE career, 'Why is The Undertaker called The Deadman?' appears to be gaining a lot of traction on social media. Since making his debut back in 1990, WWE's creatives have carefully weaved The Undertaker's character, which was inspired from a supernatural phenomenon. The gimmick was largely popular among fans and Taker enjoyed memorable feuds with the likes of Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka, The Ultimate Warriors and others during the early part of his career.

Despite momentarily shifting back to the Biker Taker gimmick, The Undertaker went back to his original persona. With WWE looking to engage the younger audiences with larger than life characters, Taker's gimmick managed to surpass the heights of its previous success. Coming back to being called 'The Deadman', Undertaker was always portrayed as a figure who feasts among the dead and had several lives. WWE even managed to weave a storyline where he used to be buried alive during matches and come back stronger than ever. Add to that his 'Rest In Peace' catchphrase and WWE had gold on their hands with The Undertaker.

Also Read | Is The Undertaker dead serious about retirement? Undertaker Retires From WWE, Says, 'I Have No Desire To Get Back In The Ring'

(Image Credits: Undertaker Instagram Handle)