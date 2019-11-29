WWE: Chris Jericho Slams CM Punk's WWE Backstage Return, Says 'no One Cares'

CM Punk shocked wrestling fans when he made his unexpected debut on WWE Backstage. Many fans, wrestlers, former rivals and superstars took to social media and expressed their emotions. Recently, CM Punk’s former WWE rival and current AEW World Champion Chris Jericho revealed in an interview that he knew CM Punk would return to wrestling. It was just a matter of time. Jericho added that CM Punk’s return was more of a "sigh" than a "scream". In the end, Jericho hoped that CM Punk would make his in-ring return soon.

"He’s back for the first time in five years and no one really cares. But I’m sure it will lead to more. I don’t see how it can’t," Jericho told Uproxx.

WWE: CM Punk appears on WWE Backstage show

For years, there were rumours that former WWE superstar CM Punk will be returning to the wrestling show. After leaving WWE in 2014 under mysterious circumstances, CM Punk made a shocking, unannounced appearance on WWE Backstage a few weeks ago. CM Punk, also known as 'Best in the World', made his comeback in the final moments of the show and Renee Young announced his return. Punk’s entrance music “Cult of Personality by Living Colour” filled the room and other hosts were left in shock.

FOX shared a video of Punk’s return, where former WWE Divas Champion Paige can be seen expressing her shock and asking, “Is this for real?” After CM Punk made his return, he joined other hosts and said, “It’s as simple as this. Just when they think they’ve got the answers, I change the culture.” CM Punk also revealed that he will feature in the upcoming episode of WWE Backstage.

