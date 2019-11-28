CM Punk Reacts To Batista Flirting On Twitter With Dana Brooke

Everything in the wrestling world has taken a backseat as the community is speculating over whether Dave Batista and Dana Brooke will date in real life. For the past few days, former WWE Champion Dave Bautista and SmackDown diva Dana Brooke have been flirting up a storm on Twitter. Now, WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk has joined their Twitter banter.

Batista had recently announced on Twitter that he is single. The SmackDown star was quick to respond to the six-time World Champion’s tweet, revealing that she had already discussed the possibility of them going on a date. Since then, they have been trading ‘flirty banter’ on Twitter.

In one of her tweets, Brooke asked Batista if he knew about any good gyms in Tampa. Responding to her tweet, Batista tweeted that he had a gym of his own. He added that the gym had squatting racks and an upstairs ring. He invited her for some jujitsu. Punk, who must have been following their banter, responded to the tweets with an emoticon (of a face with an incredulous expression). Considering how quirky and unusual the flirting between Brooke and Batista has been, Punk’s reaction is understandable.

Batista flirting at his best

It all started when Batista tweeted a black and white snap of his and captioning it, 'Sup?'. Brooke responded to it by saying, ‘not much, you?’. And that was all the invitation Batista needed. Since then, the two have been trading flirty tweets. It has made their fans and fellow wrestlers interested and amused.

You know. Just standing around with my arms up. I see you been gettin those squats in. 🍑 https://t.co/TJyjC6n7LT pic.twitter.com/Am0Dukhfpg — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) November 27, 2019

WWE diva Renee Young recently tweeted that Dave Batista-Dana Brooke's Twitter love story was one of her favourite things. Punk responded to the tweet, asking if she liked Gladiator movies. His tweet got a response from Brooke, who asked for suggestions (of best gladiator movies). Meanwhile, Brooke has promised to DM Batista her number so that they can plan a workout session. We must say, this is getting interesting.

