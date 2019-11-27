WWE News: CM Punk Reveals Why He Is Not On Tonight's WWE Backstage

CM Punk, who was recently roped in by FOX as a WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor, won’t be featuring on this week’s show. It has been confirmed by WWE on FOX’S Twitter account. A WWE fan asked CM Punk about the former WWE Champion not appearing on WWE Backstage. He received a funny reply from CM Punk.

Recently, it was announced that COO Triple H is going to be on the show. Also, it was said that after the success of WWE NXT at Survivor Series, Triple H will have a lot to talk about on the upcoming episode.

Also Read | WWE RAW: Rey Mysterio Gets Randy Orton's Help To Reclaim United States Championship Title

TONIGHT on #WWEBackstage, @TripleH joins the crew from the @WWEPC. After the success of @WWENXT at #SurvivorSeries we're sure he has a LOT to say.



Catch @WWE Backstage at 11p ET on @FS1. 📺 pic.twitter.com/TWK6DbLGdF — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 27, 2019

Also Read | WWE SmackDown: Bray Wyatt Set To Reveal New Character In The Firefly Fun House

Punk on the show

With Triple H coming on the show, fans asked Punk about why he was not appearing on the show. As an answer to this query of his fan, Punk hinted that FOX simply didn't book him for the Backstage show. However, fans on Twitter demanded both Triple H and CM Punk to come together on the WWE Backstage show.

Also Read | Throwback: Kane Renewed His Rivalry Against The Undertaker At Survivor Series 2003

Also Read | No, CM Punk Will Not Appear On WWE Backstage Along With Triple H

Triple H praising Keith Lee on WWE Backstage

Also Read | Survivor Series 2019: Randy Orton Stuns Fans With Multiple RKOs In Elimination Match

During his appearance on WWE Backstage two weeks ago, CM Punk had an interview with Renee Young. Punk shared his ideas and views on various topics. He was critical of the new WWE Universal title design. Also, he spoke about King Corbin's "The Big Dog" segment that made a mockery of Roman Reigns.

Also Read | WWE: The Undertaker Opens Up About Losing WrestleMania Streak Against Brock Lesnar