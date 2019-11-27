The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

WWE News: CM Punk Reveals Why He Is Not On Tonight's WWE Backstage

WWE News

Punk, who was recently roped in by FOX as a WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor, won’t be featuring on this week’s show. Here is the reason behind it.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE

CM Punk, who was recently roped in by FOX as a WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor, won’t be featuring on this week’s show. It has been confirmed by WWE on FOX’S Twitter account. A WWE fan asked CM Punk about the former WWE Champion not appearing on WWE Backstage. He received a funny reply from CM Punk.

Recently, it was announced that COO Triple H is going to be on the show. Also, it was said that after the success of WWE NXT at Survivor Series, Triple H will have a lot to talk about on the upcoming episode.

Also Read | WWE RAW: Rey Mysterio Gets Randy Orton's Help To Reclaim United States Championship Title

Also Read | WWE SmackDown: Bray Wyatt Set To Reveal New Character In The Firefly Fun House

Punk on the show

With Triple H coming on the show, fans asked Punk about why he was not appearing on the show. As an answer to this query of his fan, Punk hinted that FOX simply didn't book him for the Backstage show. However, fans on Twitter demanded both Triple H and CM Punk to come together on the WWE Backstage show.

Also Read | Throwback: Kane Renewed His Rivalry Against The Undertaker At Survivor Series 2003

Also Read | No, CM Punk Will Not Appear On WWE Backstage Along With Triple H

Triple H praising Keith Lee on WWE Backstage

Also Read | Survivor Series 2019: Randy Orton Stuns Fans With Multiple RKOs In Elimination Match

During his appearance on WWE Backstage two weeks ago, CM Punk had an interview with Renee Young. Punk shared his ideas and views on various topics. He was critical of the new WWE Universal title design. Also, he spoke about King Corbin's "The Big Dog" segment that made a mockery of Roman Reigns.

Also Read | WWE: The Undertaker Opens Up About Losing WrestleMania Streak Against Brock Lesnar

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG