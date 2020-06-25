Chris Jericho Says He Got Only $750 To Fight Dean Ambrose At A Live WWE Show

While interacting with fans on Twitter a couple of days ago, former WWE and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho made a shocking revelation. When a fan sent Chris Jericho the booking sheet from a WWE live event, Chris Jericho said that he was paid only $750 to fight then WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) in the main event. The live event took place in Asheville, North Carolina in July 2016 as a part of WWE's SummerSlam Highway Tour. According to the booking sheet shared by the Twitter user, the two stars faced each other in an ‘Asheville Street Fight’ match.

Dean Ambrose won the match with the help of Enzo Amore and Big Cass, who Chris Jericho was scheduled to fight at SummerSlam with Kevin Owens. After the match, Dean Ambrose delivered a promo to hype up his SummerSlam match against Dolph Ziggler. At the SummerSlam PPV, Dean Ambrose defeated Dolph Ziggler and retained his title, while Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens took down Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

I got paid 750 bucks that night! https://t.co/6hAxY0GBGp — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 23, 2020

Also Read l Edge lauds Randy Orton, says he’s proud of their WWE Backlash performance: WWE News

Extreme Rules 2016: Dean Ambrose defeats Chris Jericho

Apart from WWE live events, Dean Ambrose and Chris Jericho have also fought each other at a major WWE PPV. The two fought each other in an Asylum Match at Extreme Rules 2016. The match was short but was filled with memorable moments. As soon as the bell rang, Chris Jericho hit Ambrose with Codebreaker which ‘the Lunatic Fringe’ kicked out from. Chris Jericho tried to deliver another Codebreaker but this time Dean Ambrose countered by dropping Jericho onto the thumbtacks. He then hit Jericho with Dirty Deeds to win the match.

Also Read l WWE releases statement after presenter Renee Young and others test positive for COVID-19: WWE News

Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley’s incredible AEW career

After leaving WWE in late 2018, Chris Jericho made a surprise appearance at a media event organized by AEW in January 2019. There, he announced his AEW debut and later signed a three-year contract with the company. Chris Jericho’s first feud was with wrestling legend Kenny Omega. The two faced each other at Double or Nothing in May where Chris Jericho defeated Omega and became the inaugural AEW World Champion. After the match, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose in WWE) made his AEW debut and attacked both Jericho and Omega.

Also Read l Jon Moxley pulls out of AEW Dynamite due to possible COVID-19 exposure: AEW News

Jon Moxley first started a feud with Kenny Omega before going after Chris Jericho. He defeated Omega in an unsanctioned Lights Out match and went on to start a storyline with Chris Jericho in December 2019. At the Revolution 2020 PPV, Chris Jericho finally got a chance to face 'Le Champion' where he came out victorious, ending Jericho's inaugural AEW World Championship reign at 182 days. Jon Moxley is still the AEW World Champion and is set to face Brian Cage in the upcoming Fyter Fest PPV.

Also Read l Chris Jericho says wrestling The Undertaker used to be “super intimidating”

Image Courtesy: WWE.com