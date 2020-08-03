Chris Jericho Wants Roman Reigns, Cesaro And Ricochet To Drop WWE Commitments For AEW

A couple of weeks ago, Chris Jericho had told WhatCulture that Roman Reigns is at the top of his wishlist for AEW. Chris Jericho claimed that he wants Roman Reigns in AEW because ‘not only is Reigns a great worker, he's also a cool guy’. Chris Jericho had also revealed that Roman Reigns will get the creative freedom in AEW which superstars rarely get in WWE. “If they just let him be him, he'd be the biggest star in the industry. That's a guy I'd love to get my hands on for sure, one of the few I'd love to have from WWE," Chris Jericho added.

Now, Chris Jericho has revealed the name of the other WWE superstars he would like to bring to AEW. While speaking on his ‘Saturday Night Special’ session, Chris Jericho said that he would love to see WWE superstars like Cesaro and Ricochet in the AEW ring. Chris Jericho praised Cesaro and claimed that The Swiss Superman has the calibre to become a top wrestler in AEW. Cesar is one of the most underrated superstars in WWE and is yet to get the push from Vince McMahon and team. Fans believe that Cesaro should indeed move to AEW where he will get a chance to work with wrestling greats like Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley and others.

Chris Jericho reveals the 5 superstars he would love to see in AEW

While talking about Ricochet, Chris Jericho said that he loves the in-ring abilities of the former NXT superstar. He said that if Ricochet moves to AEW, he would agree to work with ‘him in a second’. Apart from Roman Reigns, Cesaro and Ricochet, Chris Jericho pointed out that NJPW’s Will Ospreay and Kota Ibushi will also be great additions to AEW.

“Cesaro, Roman Reigns, Will Ospreay, Ricochet, (Kota) Ibushi, and Don Callis,” said Chris Jericho when asked about the superstars he would like to see in AEW.

Chris Jericho says he’s responsible for bringing Jon Moxley and others to AEW

Apart from his in-ring work, Chris Jericho is also responsible for bringing in several big-named superstars to AEW. While talking to AEW superstar Luther on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, 'Le Champion' revealed that he is the one responsible for bringing wrestlers like Jon Moxley, Matt Hardy, Jake Hager and others to AEW.“I brought in five guys here: (Jon) Moxley, Dean Malenko, Matt Hardy, Jake Hager and you (Luther). That's it. That's a pretty good fu***** track record,” said Chris Jericho.

Image Source: WWE.com