Roman Reigns Misses Rusev Saying He Had Awesome Matches With Him All Over The World

Former WWE United States Champion Rusev, real name Miro, recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself where he can be seen flaunting his incredible physique. He tagged WWE superstar Roman Reigns in the post and asked The Big Dog about the possibility of a "back double biceps" workout next week. A couple of hours later, Roman Reigns took to Instagram stories and replied to Rusev. Roman Reigns had nothing but praise for The Bulgarian Brute, stating that he “had awesome matches and incredible chemistry” with Rusev every time they locked horns. Roman Reigns finished his post by mentioning that he misses Rusev.

Roman Reigns and Rusev’s critically acclaimed WWE feud

Roman Reigns and Rusev have faced each other multiple times but their biggest feud came in 2016 for the WWE United States Championship. It all started at the Clash of Champions PPV where Roman Reigns became the United States Champion by defeating Rusev. The following night on WWE RAW, Roman Reigns and Rusev had a rematch which ended in a double count-out.

Later, Rusev appeared in the ring with Lana and demanded a third match before attacking Roman Reigns and leaving with the title belt. However, Roman Reigns got his belt back by hitting Rusev with a Superman Punch and announcing that he would fight Rusev in a Hell in a Cell match. The request that was later approved by the management and the pair faced each other at Hell in a Cell 2016.

Hell in a Cell 2016: Roman Reigns defeats Rusev, ends the long feud

As soon as the match started, Roman Reigns hit Rusev with a Superman Punch which earned him two counts. Roman Reigns tried to deliver a Spear, but Rusev countered with a Jumping Sidekick and pushed Reigns into the steel steps. He trapped Roman Reigns in The Accolade, but the Big Dog broke free. Rusev re-applied his submission hold, but this time Roman Reigns countered with a Samoan Drop onto the steel steps. Reigns executed a Spear on Rusev to retain the title. The feud between the two was loved by both fans and critics. Many claimed that it was one of Rusev’s best feuds in WWE.

Image Courtesy: WWE.com, Reigns Instagram