Christian Could Be Added In Ongoing Storyline Between Edge And Randy Orton: Report

Edge shocked the world by making his return at Men’s Royal Rumble 2020. A day after that, the Rated R Superstar was seen getting an RKO from Randy Orton. After the incident, many believe that a rivalry between Randy Orton and Edge is going to start which will end at WrestleMania 36. However, there is a low probability of seeing Edge in the upcoming episodes of WWE RAW. It is so because the former WWE Champion got punished by Randy Orton. There are rumours that Edge’s former tag-team partner and former WWE Champion Christian can join the ongoing storyline.

According to Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com and OYDKWS, WWE officials are asking Christian to join the ongoing storyline. However, Christian is yet to get medical clearance to make his in-ring return. Many believe that fans are demanding to see Christian and Edge together in WWE ring. That is why WWE officials are talking to the former WWE Champion. Reports also reveal that Christian is going to play a pivotal role in the ongoing storyline between Randy Orton and Edge.

According to a source in #WWE, retired Superstar Christian has been discussed as a possibility to get involved in the rivalry between Edge and Randy Orton. I’m told his involvement may even include an in-ring return, pending medical clearance. The plan is for... — Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com & OYDKWS (@TheBradShepard) January 31, 2020

...the rivalry between Edge and Randy Orton to go all the way to April for WrestleMania 36, so they’ll need to fill time and the backstory is already there. — Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com & OYDKWS (@TheBradShepard) January 31, 2020

WWE RAW Highlights: Randy Orton attacked Edge

Edge made his return to the WWE RAW ring in last week's episode. He then made his return official and started thanking the WWE universe. Right then, Randy Orton walked in and welcomed the Hall of Famer. He called Edge his brother and asked for the return of the ‘Rated RKO’. Fans liked Randy Orton’s idea and answered with "YES!" chants. As Edge was about to accept, Orton delivered an RKO to a chorus of boos. He started punishing Edge with steel chairs and closed the show standing tall in front of Edge’s unconscious body. After the incident, WWE shared a video where WWE officials and referees were seen taking Edge to an ambulance.

