Liv Morgan States That She Is Living Her Best Life After Win Against Lana On WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan had a triumphant experience on Monday Night RAW. She defeated Lana. During her interview with WWE post the match, she said that Lana got precisely what she deserved. Liv Morgan added that she was living her best life, wreaking havoc and collecting debts.

Also Read | WWE RAW Preview: Drew McIntyre To Finally Get His Due; Edge Could Make Sensational Return

Also Read | WWE RAW: Matt Hardy Hinting At WWE Exit? Frustrated After Another Loss

On Monday night, Liv Morgan had a comfortable win over Lana in a singles match. Bobby Lashley and Rusev were banned from the ringside. Liv Morgan administered a flatline to take out Lana. However, WWE analysts are wondering if Morgan would become another face in the crowd. They argued that Lana has already created a niche for herself as Bobby Lashley’s valet. Meanwhile, Rusev is a wildcard. No one knows what he is going to do next.

Also Read | Liv Morgan & Rusev To Face Lana & Lashley On Next Week's WWE RAW

Life comes at you hard, but not as hard as @YaOnlyLivvOnce!



Karma was served as @LanaWWE tasted defeat last night on Monday Night #RAW... pic.twitter.com/p2WY5L8OYx — WWE UK (@WWEUK) January 28, 2020

Also Read | WWE News: Lana Insults Rusev For Hitting On Hollywood Actress Sharon Stone

Lana and Liv Morgan history

Lana and Liv Morgan have a history. During Lana’s wedding to Bobby Lashley, Liv Morgan had crashed the event. She announced that she and Lana had been lovers. In the coming days, she posted a series of pictures and videos that showcased the bond between the two divas.

Lana has not taken kindly to Liv Morgan’s antics. There has been a feud developing between the two. Though WWE has not announced what they have in mind for the two female wrestlers, fans can always expect an entertaining show from the two superstars.

Also Read | WWE RAW: Watch Liv Morgan Deliver An Incredible ‘Enziguri’ To Bobby Lashley