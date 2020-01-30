The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Jon Moxley And WWE Backstage Analyst Christian To Star In Upcoming Movie 'Cagefighter'

WWE News

Following the footsteps of The Rock, Batista and John Cena is All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley. He will star in a movie called Cagefighter. Keep reading.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jon Moxley

Professional wrestlers crossing over to Hollywood is not a new thing. Following the footsteps of The Rock, Batista and John Cena, All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley will now star in a movie called Cagefighter. Fellow wrestler and former WWE World Champion Christian will also be starring in a film which is scheduled to release later this year. Sources said that UFC legend Chuck Liddell would also play the role of an MMA coach Marcus in the movie.

Also Read | Kurt Angle Reveals Why Jon Moxley Aka Dean Ambrose Left WWE And Joined AEW

Also Read | AEW Highlights/Results: Jon Moxley Defeats Sammy Guevara, Kenny Omega And Hangman Page Win

Jon Moxley to play Randy Stone

Jon Moxley will essay the role of Randy Stone. He will be a famous professional wrestler breaking into the MMA scene. Meanwhile, Christian (whose real name is Jey Reso) will play Stephen Drake. In the movie, his character hosts an MMA show titled the MMA Show with Stephen Drake. It is one of the largest and most successful MMA podcasts.

Also Read | Christian Bale’s Birthday: The Batman Can Hide His Identity But Not His Best Films

Also Read | AEW DYNAMITE: Jon Moxley Leaves WWE And Criticises WWE Script

Wrestling Inc reported that Christian is also the executive producer for the movie. He was reportedly responsible for roping in Jon Moxley to play Randy Stone’s role. Interestingly, this is not the first time on the big screen for either wrestler. Jon Moxley starred in the third edition of 12 Rounds in 2015. Meanwhile, Christian has worked in movies like Shoot ’Em Up and Dark Rising.

Also Read | AEW's Jon Moxley Aka Dean Ambrose Slams WWE For ‘stupid Scripts’

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON BJP'S CLAIMS
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
TEJ PRATAP YADAV INVITES KISHOR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA