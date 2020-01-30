Jon Moxley And WWE Backstage Analyst Christian To Star In Upcoming Movie 'Cagefighter'

Professional wrestlers crossing over to Hollywood is not a new thing. Following the footsteps of The Rock, Batista and John Cena, All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley will now star in a movie called Cagefighter. Fellow wrestler and former WWE World Champion Christian will also be starring in a film which is scheduled to release later this year. Sources said that UFC legend Chuck Liddell would also play the role of an MMA coach Marcus in the movie.

Jon Moxley to play Randy Stone

Jon Moxley will essay the role of Randy Stone. He will be a famous professional wrestler breaking into the MMA scene. Meanwhile, Christian (whose real name is Jey Reso) will play Stephen Drake. In the movie, his character hosts an MMA show titled the MMA Show with Stephen Drake. It is one of the largest and most successful MMA podcasts.

Wrestling Inc reported that Christian is also the executive producer for the movie. He was reportedly responsible for roping in Jon Moxley to play Randy Stone’s role. Interestingly, this is not the first time on the big screen for either wrestler. Jon Moxley starred in the third edition of 12 Rounds in 2015. Meanwhile, Christian has worked in movies like Shoot ’Em Up and Dark Rising.

