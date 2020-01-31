Why Is WWE RAW Champion Becky Lynch Called 'The Man' In The WWE Universe?

Becky Lynch is unarguably one of the best wrestlers in WWE. In the past year or so, Becky Lynch has taken the women's division by storm. She had some fantastic bouts with Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Ronda Rousey to win the WWE RAW championship. She is known in the WWE Universe as 'The Man'.

Don't blame me for being this good. Blame your favs for not being good enough. #GOAT pic.twitter.com/BYbZolVOaH — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 28, 2020

WWE Evolution behind Becky Lynch being named 'The Man'

The 33-year-old wrestler started calling herself The Man after winning at WWE Evolution against Charlotte Flair in a last woman standing match. The moniker stuck as Becky Lynch went on to invade RAW (with her SmackDown counterparts) and win the RAW championship. Her ability within the ring only helped develop her character as ‘The Man’.

You're the best. I respect you. But tonight I'm going to beat your ass. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/NQLlShrUay — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 26, 2020

Why is Becky Lynch called 'The Man'?

Becky Lynch has often been asked about why she calls herself ‘The Man’ when she is a woman. The champion claims that she aims to take over WWE. During an interview, Becky Lynch said that calling herself ‘The Man’ was her way of entering the men’s locker room, going to the company and telling them upfront that she was going to take over WWE. Lynch wanted to get the message across that she is 'The Man' of WWE now.

She indeed stayed true to her words. Since taking on the moniker, Becky Lynch has done some great things in the ring to prove herself as the best wrestler in the company. She became the first woman to hold the RAW and SmackDown titles simultaneously after winning them both at WrestleMania 35. She is also the first female wrestler to have graced the cover of WWE 2K20.

