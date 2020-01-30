MVP Calls Time On Career After WWE RAW Fight Against Rey Mysterio

WWE's veteran superstar Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) made a surprising return to WWE at the recently held Royal Rumble 2020 match. After that, he was defeated by Rey Mysterio on the latest episode of WWE RAW. It seems like that was his last match as MVP recently posted a picture where he wrote a caption about his retirement from WWE.

In the heartfelt post by MVP on his official Instagram handle, MVP confirmed that he had played his last match on WWE against Rey Mysterio. Also, MVP praised Rey Mysterio and stated that fighting him was the best way to end his WWE career.

MVP returned to the ring at the recently held Royal Rumble event after a 10-year long hiatus from the company. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar eliminated MVP as soon as he entered the ring.

MVP's history with WWE

Between 2006-2010, MVP was a fulltime wrestler on WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown. MVP had won the United States Championship twice. Also, he was involved in a long feud with Chris Benoit. In WrestleMania 23, he faced Chris Benoit for the United States title. WWE released MVP on December 2, 2010.

