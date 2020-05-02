WWE Officials Exclude Roman Reigns From Its Latest Make-A-Wish Video, Fans Left Stunned

Many WWE fans have been left confused as they could not locate ‘The Big Dog’ Roman Reigns in the latest WWE Make-A-Wish video. Being one of the prime personas of the current roster, Roman Reigns has been a part of several ‘Make-A-Wish’ initiatives. However, WWE officials did not feature Roman Reigns in the latest video and it has started to create a buzz among the wrestling community.

WWE: Roman Reigns is missing from the latest WWE Make-A-Wish video

The Wrestling Observer was the first to notice that Roman Reigns has gone missing from the latest WWE Make-A-Wish video. While multiple WWE superstars are featured meeting their fans and children, The Big Dog is nowhere in the scenario. WWE superstar John Cena holds the record for granting the most number of wishes in the Make-A-Wish foundation.

However, as John Cena became a part-time celebrity in the WWE roster, Roman Reigns was considered to be the perfect replacement. For last few years, Roman Reigns has been a part of every WWE Make-A-Wish video but surprisingly this time, Roman Reigns has not been included in the list alongside other WWE superstars.

Though it’s unclear why did WWE leave out Roman Reigns from the latest WWE Make-A-Wish video, there are rumours that the relationship between Roman Reigns and the WWE officials has got bitter in recent times. Roman Reigns was staged to go against Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. However, after the unfortunate outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Roman Reigns decided to pull out in the final moments.

This forced WWE officials to line up Braun Strowman against Goldberg at very short notice. As per rumours, Roman Reign’s exit from WrestleMania 36 is the root cause of his exit from the latest WWE Make-A-Wish video too.

Image courtesy: WWE.com