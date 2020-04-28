Christian Lauds Edge Vs Randy Orton's 'hard-hitting Street Fight' At WrestleMania 36

After being out of the WWE ring for almost nine years, Edge marked his return at this year's Royal Rumble and proved that he is still fit to be an A-list WWE superstar. After returning, Edge began a feud with a long-time friend-turned-enemy Randy Orton and the two superstars faced each other at WrestleMania 36. Many fans called Edge vs Randy Orton’s Last Man Standing match ‘barbaric’ and praised both superstars for an incredible performance. Some were also surprised to see Edge do some difficult moves in the match which was close to 40 minutes long.

Edge suffered a severe neck injury in 2011 because of which he had to leave the company. Edge’s former Tag-Team partner and friend Christian recently revealed that he never thought Edge would return and deliver an incredible match at WrestleMania. Christian said that the Edge vs Randy Orton match was "a hard-hitting, a**kicking street fight". Christian said that the match got a good build-up and the two delivered above expectations.

“It was a hard-hitting, a--kicking street fight match that it needed to be. That's what this match was built up to to be, and I think they delivered,” said Christian on WWE's The Bump.

Edge returns: What’s next for Edge?

The Rated-R Superstar is reportedly being paid $9 million to make 25 televised appearances and perform in nine matches in three years. Now that he has performed at two PPVs (Royal Rumble 2020 and WrestleMania 36) and appeared on several episodes of WWE RAW, Edge has 7 matches and around 20 appearances left. According to many, Edge could do a few more PPVs with Randy Orton before moving on to the next opponent. Some fans believe Edge could start a storyline with Seth Rollins and the two could face each other at SummerSlam 2020.

