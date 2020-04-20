Randy Orton Vs Edge Was Hated By Several WWE Superstars: Report

Many fans praised WWE for not postponing WrestleMania 36 despite the coronavirus outbreak and for delivering some of the best WrestleMania matches like The Undertaker vs AJ Styles and John Cena vs Bray Wyatt. However, some criticised the company for not paying enough attention to the Randy Orton vs Edge Last Man Standing Match. Many didn’t like the match because it was around 40 minutes long and others criticised the match for taking a shot at Chris Benoit's death.

Now, Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer has stated that many WWE superstars and officials also didn’t like the Randy Orton vs Edge match because of its length. According to Meltzer, he received a mixed reaction from WWE officials for the Randy Orton vs Edge match. While critiquing the match himself, Meltzer said, “There have been technically worse matches, but none as boring because the worst matches in Mania history often were short.”

The Randy Orton vs Edge match was 36 minutes and 35 seconds long, which makes it the second-longest match in WrestleMania history. The duration of Randy Orton vs Edge is right behind the WrestleMania 12 title match between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, which was 61 minutes and 52 seconds long. However, Randy Orton vs Edge broke the record of the 'Triple H vs The Rock vs Big Show vs Mick Foley' WrestleMania 16 match which was 36 minutes and 24 seconds long.

Fans criticise Randy Orton vs Edge Last Man Standing Match

After WrestleMania 36 went off the air, many fans criticised the Randy Orton vs Edge match for being almost 40 minutes long. Some even slammed Randy Orton vs Edge for disrespecting a former WWE Champion. During the match, Randy Orton was seen choking Edge with a weight cable. Many believe WWE was taking a shot at Chris Benoit who committed suicide while hanging himself with a weight cable after murdering his wife and younger son in rage in 2007. After the incident, WWE took Chris Benoit’s name out of their history. WWE also refused to induct Chris Benoit in the WWE Hall of Fame.

