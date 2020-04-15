Edge Reveals Reason Behind Choosing Randy Orton As WrestleMania 36 Opponent

Before making his much-awaited return, Edge reportedly talked to WWE officials and made sure that his first return storyline would be "incredible". Edge told the officials that he wanted to work with someone who he has worked with in the past and he wanted to make certain that the superstar could cross certain lines. This is when the Edge vs Randy Orton WrestleMania 36 storyline was born.

While speaking on WWE Backstage, Edge said he picked Randy Orton because the Viper delivers some great promos. Edge said he knew Randy Orton since the beginning and he knew that if Randy Orton ‘sinks his teeth into something there’s nothing better’.

"That to me was the litmus test to see that If I could do this moving forward." - @EdgeRatedR on his @WrestleMania match with @RandyOrton #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/GYF3EnZSXP — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 15, 2020

Also Read l Edge vs Randy Orton: Randy Orton and Edge accused of bullying by former WWE star Amy Weber: WWE News

Edge praises Randy Orton on WWE Backstage

Edge then praised Randy Orton and said The Viper is best in everything he does whether its delivering promos or hand-to-hand combat or wrestling. Edge then remembered the time he started working with Randy Orton for the WrestleMania 36 storyline. Edge said when Randy Orton attacked him on WWE RAW after Royal Rumble 2020, WWE received record views. Edge said he and Randy Orton began trending on Twitter and YouTube within hours. He revealed that he never thought the storyline would get the views it got. Edge then called Randy Orton one of the best in the business.

“He can take it to another level that he doesn’t even realise he has. I feel like in this that was the case. It was so much fun to be a part of it,” said Edge.

Also Read l Edge vs Randy Orton: The Undertaker gives his honest opinion on John Cena vs Bray Wyatt, Edge vs Randy Orton

At WrestleMania 36, Edge defeated Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match. However, many believe that the feud between the two could go on for a few more weeks. Both Edge and Randy Orton are yet to make a comeback on WWE RAW after their WrestleMania 36 match.

Also Read l Edge vs Randy Orton: Ric Flair explains why Randy Orton is the best superstar in WWE right now: WWE News

Also Read l Edge vs Randy Orton: Edge vs Randy Orton criticised by fans for long duration, Chris Benoit suicide mockery