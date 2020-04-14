Randy Orton And Edge Accused Of Bullying By Former WWE Star Amy Weber

Former WWE superstar Amy Weber recently accused WWE legends Randy Orton and Edge of bullying. Talking about why she left WWE on her YouTube page, Amy Weber revealed that she was harassed by both Randy Orton and Edge while travelling via a WWE flight to a show. Amy Weber said that everything began when she went to the men’s locker room to get some ibuprofen for her broken tail bone. She said Randy Orton and Edge were at the locker room and were not happy to see her.

Why did Amy Weber leave WWE? Amy Weber accuses Randy Orton of harassment

Amy Weber then remembered the time she was harassed by the duo. Amy Weber said she was sleeping on her seat when Randy Orton came from behind and slammed her chair. Amy Weber claimed that the impact was so hard that she fell from the chair. Amy Weber then revealed that Randy Orton said some negative words to her.

“We were all sleeping. Randy Orton decided to come up behind my chair and he slammed into it like a line-backer so hard that I landed on the floor of the aeroplane. And then he said to me, ‘You’re gonna learn Bi***.’”

Why did Amy Weber leave WWE? Amy Weber accuses Edge of harassment

After the incident, Amy Weber changed her seat and went to sleep. However, soon after she was woken up when someone threw a drink in her face. Amy Weber claimed that the person who threw the drink was Edge. Amy Weber also claimed that Edge was drunk and was not thinking straight.

“Edge, with a partially drank drink in his hand. There was a little bit left and it was the same colour that was basically all over me.”

Why did Amy Weber leave WWE?

After allegedly getting harassed by Edge and Randy Orton, Amy Weber decided that she couldn't work in an environment where people had no respect for her. Amy Weber said she didn’t feel safe after two male superstars harassed her for taking two ibuprofens. “They had their reasons but I don’t think taking two ibuprofens is a reason for someone to call you names, try to physically harm you and then pour a drink in your face,” Amy Weber added.

