The Undertaker Gives His Honest Opinion On John Cena Vs Bray Wyatt, Edge Vs Randy Orton

After featuring in an incredible WrestleMania 36 match, The Undertaker talked to Nine Line Apparel on Instagram Live where he discussed some of the major WrestleMania 36 matches, including Randy Orton vs Edge, John Cena vs Bray Wyatt and Women's Championship matches.

The Undertaker talks about Edge vs Randy Orton Last Man Standing match

Though Undertaker praised the Edge vs Randy Orton Last Man Standing match, he also revealed that the match could have been ‘more intense’. The Undertaker said he didn’t have any problem with Edge vs Randy Orton being an hour-long fight, but revealed that the match should have taken place in front of a live crowd. The Undertaker then praised Edge and Randy Orton and said the experienced superstars gave everything in the match.

The Undertaker talks about John Cena vs Bray Wyatt Firefly Fun House match

When asked about John Cena vs Bray Wyatt Firefly Fun House match, The Undertaker laughed and said it was unique and different. The Undertaker said the match was not traditional pro-wrestling, but he watched the match from start to finish with ‘eyes peeled’. The Undertaker praised WWE for taking advantage of the current situation and creating something which could not happen again.

“For this WrestleMania and the parameters that we had on us, I thought it worked. You didn't take your eyes off it because you were like, 'Well, what the hell is coming next?' It was definitely not traditional,” said The Undertaker.

The Undertaker talks about Women's Championship matches

The Undertaker then talked about the two Women's Championship matches and said they were both incredible. The Undertaker said he wanted to watch only Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair, but ended up watching Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler as well. The Undertaker said that the women wrestlers are doing a great job in WWE and all of them are great performers.

