Clash Of Champions: When Seth Rollins Shocked The WWE Universe By Defeating Braun Strowman

At WWE Clash of Champions 2019, Seth Rollins shocked the world by defeating Braun Strowman. The match was fast-paced and it displayed Seth Rollins as a dominant champion. It also marked the beginning of the Seth Rollins vs ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt feud which went on for months. However, some fans were left dissatisfied with the result as it displayed Braun Strowman as a weak superstar at a time when WWE was pushing him as the next big thing. Braun Strowman later went on to win fans back as he defeated The OC with the help of Viking Raiders and went on to clash with boxer Tyson Fury at Crown Jewel 2019.

Also Read l WWE schedules Fatal-4-Way on SmackDown to find Reigns’ Clash of Champions 2020 opponent

Clash of Champions: The birth of the Braun Strowman vs Seth Rollins feud

On the August 12, 2019, episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles in a non-title match. However, The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) made their way to the ring after that result and helped AJ Styles punish the WWE Universal Champion. Braun Strowman saved Rollins from The OC and the two later went on become the new RAW Tag Team Champions by defeating Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. A few weeks later, Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins lost their tag titles to Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. On the same night, Strowman challenged Rollins to a championship match which Rollins duly accepted.

Also Read l Clash of Champions 2020: Drew McIntyre to defend his title against Orton: WWE News

Clash of Champions: Seth Rollins defeats Braun Strowman to retain his title

As soon as the bell rang, Braun Strowman took the fight to Seth Rollins and tried to deliver a powerslam but the champion dodged and hit him with three superkicks and a frog splash to earn a near-fall. Strowman soon recovered and grounded the champ with a vicious chop, but Rollins answered back by throwing Braun Strowman over the announce table. Seth Rollins kept the pressure on as he caught the challenger with a suicide dive and went on to put Strowman through the table.

Also Read l WWE top 50 wrestlers: The Rock, Stone Cold, Undertaker, John Cena and others make the cut

After taking considerable punishment, Braun Strowman caught Rollins in a third suicide dive attempt, but the champ broke free and blasted Strowman with a superkick. Strowman then climbed the top rope and delivered an incredible splash, shocking the WWE Universe. Seth Rollins soon recovered and delivered three stomps but Braun Strowman kicked out at two. Strowman then tried to deliver a powerslam but Rollins escaped and exacted a pedigree, followed by a stomp to win the match. After the match, ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt appeared and dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail. He then trapped Rollins in the Mandible Claw as the lights went off, ending the show.

Also Read l Styles reacts to Reigns turning heel & Shane possibly taking over RAW: WWE News

Image credits: WWE.com