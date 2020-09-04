WWE Top 50 Wrestlers: The Rock, Stone Cold, Undertaker, John Cena And Others Make The Cut

WWE legends Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, John Cena and others recently made it to Sport Bible’s “Top 50 greatest wrestlers of all time” list (ranked by fans). The Undertaker topped the list mainly because of his impact on the business and won fans over with his recently released ‘The Last Ride’ documentary series where he also announced his retirement. However, The Undertaker was ranked ninth on Collider’s “Top 30 greatest wrestlers in history” list which was topped by Stone Cold Steve Austin.
The top 5 WWE superstars in Sport Bible's fan rankings were The Undertaker, 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair, 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, Mick Foley and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. On the other hand, Collider’s rankings were topped by Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair and 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, respectively. A number of fans have disagreed with Sport Bible’s list as 16-time WWE Champion John Cena finds himself in the 48th spot, while Randy Orton altogether does not make the cute. The list also did not feature overseas wrestlers as many believe NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and others would have featured in the list.
"Stone Cold at 13th? Shocking," wrote a fan while criticising the list. "Austin 13th and Hogan 45th, John Cena 48th, what's going on," questioned another. "Worst list of anything I've ever seen," added the third. Several fans questioned why Randy Orton didn't make the list as The Viper is currently delivering some incredible matches in the promotion.
