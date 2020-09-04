Last Updated:

WWE Top 50 Wrestlers: The Rock, Stone Cold, Undertaker, John Cena And Others Make The Cut

WWE legends Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, John Cena and others recently made it to “Top 50 greatest wrestlers of all time" list.

WWE legends Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, John Cena and others recently made it to Sport Bible’s “Top 50 greatest wrestlers of all time” list (ranked by fans). The Undertaker topped the list mainly because of his impact on the business and won fans over with his recently released ‘The Last Ride’ documentary series where he also announced his retirement. However, The Undertaker was ranked ninth on Collider’s “Top 30 greatest wrestlers in history” list which was topped by Stone Cold Steve Austin. 

The top 5 WWE superstars in Sport Bible's fan rankings were The Undertaker, 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair, 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, Mick Foley and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. On the other hand, Collider’s rankings were topped by Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair and 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, respectively. A number of fans have disagreed with Sport Bible’s list as 16-time WWE Champion John Cena finds himself in the 48th spot, while Randy Orton altogether does not make the cute. The list also did not feature overseas wrestlers as many believe NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and others would have featured in the list.

"Stone Cold at 13th? Shocking," wrote a fan while criticising the list. "Austin 13th and Hogan 45th, John Cena 48th, what's going on," questioned another. "Worst list of anything I've ever seen," added the third. Several fans questioned why Randy Orton didn't make the list as The Viper is currently delivering some incredible matches in the promotion. 

Sport Bible’s Top 50 greatest wrestlers of all time (Ranked by fans)

  1. The Undertaker
  2. 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair
  3. 'Macho Man' Randy Savage
  4. Mick Foley
  5. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
  6. 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper
  7. Shawn Michaels
  8. Andre the Giant
  9. Kurt Angle
  10. Bret 'Hitman' Hart
  11. Chris Jericho
  12. Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat
  13. Stone Cold Steve Austin
  14. Mr Perfect (Curt Hennig)
  15. The Ultimate Warrior
  16. 'The American Dream' Dusty Rhodes
  17. The Road Warriors (Animal & Hawk)
  18. Kane
  19. Owen Hart
  20. Triple H
  21. 'Ravishing' Rick Rude
  22. Rob Van Dam
  23. Bruno Sammartino
  24. Davey Boy Smith/The British Bulldog
  25. Chris Benoit
  26. Jeff Hardy
  27. The Big Show
  28. Razor Ramon
  29. Arn Anderson
  30. Ted DiBiase
  31. Trish Stratus
  32. Diamond Dallas Page
  33. Terry Funk
  34. Booker T
  35. Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka
  36. Vader
  37. Sgt Slaughter
  38. Randy Orton
  39. Bam Bam Bigelow
  40. CM Punk
  41. Junkyard Dog
  42. Harley Race
  43. The Iron Sheik
  44. Diesel
  45. Hulk Hogan
  46. Eddie Guerrero
  47. Chyna
  48. John Cena
  49. Goldust
  50. Jerry 'The King' Lawler

Collider's Top 30 greatest wrestlers of all time 

  1. Stone Cold Steve Austin
  2. Hulk Hogan
  3. The Rock
  4. 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair
  5. 'Macho Man' Randy Savage
  6. Shawn Michaels
  7. Bret 'The Hitman' Hart
  8. John Cena
  9. The Undertaker
  10. Chris Jericho
  11. Brock Lesnar
  12. Mick Foley
  13. Dusty Rhodes
  14. Triple H
  15. Eddie Guerrero
  16. Andre the Giant
  17. 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper
  18. Daniel Bryan
  19. AJ Styles
  20. CM Punk
  21. Sting
  22. Kurt Angle
  23. Rey Mysterio
  24. Jake 'The Snake' Roberts
  25. Big Van Vader
  26. Edge
  27. Kenny Omega
  28. The 'Million Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase
  29. Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat
  30. The Ultimate Warrior

