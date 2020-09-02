Clash Of Champions 2020: Drew McIntyre To Defend His Title Against Randy Orton

On this week’s WWE RAW, the promotion hosted a tournament to find out the next challenger for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Keith Lee, Seth Rollins and Randy Orton defeated Dolph Ziggler, Dominik Mysterio and Kevin Owens, respectively to secure their positions in the finals. However, in the end, The Legend Killer came out on top and earned a chance to face Drew McIntyre at the WWE Clash of Champions 2020 PPV. According to various reports, Drew McIntyre will again defeat Randy Orton, ending the long-running feud. However, fans speculate that Randy Orton could become the new champion and go on to defend his title again Edge, Rollins and others.

Also Read l WWE RAW Results: Orton vs McIntyre announced for Clash of Champions, James defeats Lana

The feud between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre took a turn for the worse when The Viper attacked the champion twice on last week’s RAW. During the assault, Drew McIntyre took three vicious punts to the head and suffered an alleged career-threatening injury. When the two superstars come face to face again at Clash of Champions 2020, an exciting contest could be in store. Clash of Champions is scheduled to take place on September 27 (September 28 for Indian viewers) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Also Read l Brock Lesnar to UFC or AEW? The Beast Incarnate exits WWE after contract runs out

Clash of Champions 2020: Randy Orton defeats Keith Lee and Seth Rollins

As soon as the bell rang, Seth Rollins asked Randy Orton to team up with him, but Randy Orton refused and Keith Lee ended up taking down Seth Rollins. Lee then started dragging Rollins by his hair before Randy Orton attacked him from behind. Keith Lee soon recovered and managed to wipe out both superstars, but Randy Orton fought back with a series of blows. Orton then tossed Lee into the announce desk and started punishing him with the steel steps.

Also Read l WWE announce amicable parting of ways with famed commentator Mauro Ranallo: WWE News

Randy Orton then moved towards Seth Rollins and tried to execute an RKO, but Rollins countered with the Falcon Arrow. Keith Lee returned to the fight and again tossed his opponents out before tossing Rollins over the announce table. Lee then hit Seth Rollins with a Spirit Bomb, but Orton took him out with an RKO. Orton pinned Rollins to win the match and became the No.1 Contender for the WWE Championship. WWE later made Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton official for Clash of Champions 2020.

Also Read l Mike Tyson participates in intense training session with Kurt Angle: WWE News

Image credits: WWE.com