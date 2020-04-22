Mark Henry Wants CM Punk To 'stir Up Trouble' As SmackDown’s Mystery Hacker

For the past few weeks, WWE has been teasing a new hacker gimmick on WWE SmackDown and recently, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared an interesting idea for the man behind the WWE SmackDown promos. In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry revealed that he wants the hacker to be CM Punk and it could act as his introduction back to pro wrestling.

In the promos, the hacker talks about revealing the truth about WWE and various WWE superstars. CM Punk, on the other hand, is known for being the ‘voice of the voiceless’ and fans have previously seen CM Punk slam several WWE superstars including Vince McMahon, John Cena, The Rock and Triple H with his iconic pipebombs. Mark Henry said CM Punk could make a return as the hacker and drop more pipebombs and start storylines with WWE itself. It is yet to be revealed who is the WWE SmackDown hacker, but many think it could be Mustafa Ali.

Mark Henry wants CM Punk to return and say, ‘you want the truth? I want to give you the truth, and I’ve been around here watching and I’ve exposed the truth at some small levels? But now I’m going to share the truth on everything.’”

Also Read l WWE SmackDown Results: Braun Strowman set to face off against ex-mentor Bray Wyatt: WWE News

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results and April 17 episode preview: WWE News

Mark Henry wants to see CM Punk return to the WWE ring

Earlier, Mark Henry said that in the upcoming episode of WWE Backstage, analyst CM Punk should call out a WWE superstar. Mark Henry wants CM Punk to accept Aleister Black’s challenge and start a storyline by delivering a promo at WWE Backstage. Mark Henry said that he does not like the new CM Punk as he ‘is not causing trouble’. Mark Henry said that he does not like CM Punk merely folding hands and shaking his head.

Also Read l WWE NXT live streaming details, predicted results and April 22 episode preview

Mark Henry said that if FOX invites him to WWE Backstage show, then he will challenge CM Punk for a match himself. Mark Henry said that CM Punk has always been and will always be a fighter. He added that CM Punk should go out and fight. Mark Henry asked CM Punk to stir something up which can entertain him and many wrestling fans.

“Bro (CM Punk), do what you like to do in your life? Stir the shit and fight. Please do that. That’s what entertains me,” said Mark Henry.

Also Read l Rusev gets support from Jim Ross as WWE Hall of Famer urges AEW to sign the superstar