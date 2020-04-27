Jon Moxley Claims Renee Young Got Heat From WWE After His Small Cameo In WWE Backstage

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Renee Young and other WWE Backstage analysts have started going live from their houses. A few weeks ago, Renee Young was seen having a live chat with Hall of Famer Booker T and Xavier Woods where they were discussing the rivalry between Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler. As Renee Young was busy listening to Booker T, Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose grabbed his pet dog and ran towards wife Renee Young. He screamed, ‘I got you’ from behind which scared Renee Young. After seeing Jon Moxley, Xavier Woods and Booker T started laughing. Renee Young, on the other hand, asked him to go back.

Wild card rules during the quarantine.



Moxley cameo on Backstage. pic.twitter.com/TybLOKp1vQ — I'm Chris Kazama, ESPN. (@TheChrisKazama) March 27, 2020

Fans were surprised and excited to see Jon Moxley make a cameo in a WWE show as it’s been almost a year since he left WWE and joined AEW. However, while talking to PW Insider Elite, the current AEW World Champion revealed that Renee Young got a lot of heat from WWE because of him. Jon Moxley didn’t reveal what WWE said to Renee Young, but fans think WWE should have slammed Jon Moxley and not his wife.

Moxley is a troll god , he definitely knew that was going on . The comedy timing was priceless and it’s real cool to see how Xavier reaction and Renee lol Renee giving “ I’m going to get you back” look lol — naruto4life2013 (@narutofan2018) March 27, 2020

Jon Moxley slams WWE

While talking to Wrestling Observer, Jon Moxley went ballistic on WWE. When asked about a possible Dean Ambrose WWE return, Jon Moxley said that he would love to work as a producer or a trainer after retirement, but not in WWE. He said that he “would rather work in McDonald’s than be a producer in WWE. You talk about a thankless job…Or be on the creative team at WWE, I would rather like, tar driveways in the summer heat than be a creative member of the creative team in WWE."

