CM Punk Reacts To WWE Connecting Him With SmackDown’s Mystery Hacker

For the past few weeks, WWE SmackDown has been teasing the return of a WWE superstar who has now come to be known to fans as the ‘WWE SmackDown mystery hacker’. Though the identity of the hacker is yet to be confirmed, fans are eager to see what WWE does with this storyline. This week, the WWE SmackDown mystery hacker invaded WWE Backstage for some time during its broadcast.

WWE on FOX later took to Twitter and teased that the hacker could potentially be former WWE Champion CM Punk. FOX posted the hacker’s clip from WWE Backstage with the text, 'Do I have everybody's attention now?', which was an iconic line frequently used by CM Punk in one of his pipebomb segments in 2011.

Also Read l Mark Henry Wants CM Punk To 'stir Up Trouble' As SmackDown’s Mystery Hacker: WWE News

Is CM Punk the WWE SmackDown mystery hacker?

For weeks, CM Punk has been one of the top choices among fans to be the WWE SmackDown mystery hacker and after FOX’s tweet went viral, fans thought the hacker is definitely 'The Best in the World'. However, CM Punk recently took to Twitter and turned the rumour into dust. He reacted to WWE on FOX's tweet with a facepalm GIF.

Also Read l CM Punk accused of stealing GTS move from former WWE star, asked to pay royalties: WWE News

Who is WWE SmackDown’s mystery hacker?

In many videos, the hacker can be seen targeting various WWE SmackDown Tag-Teams including The New Day, The Usos and Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss. Because of this, fans all over the world have speculated that there could be two hackers and when they appear on WWE SmackDown, they will go after the Tag-Team titles. Recently, a WWE fan broke down the audio from one of the hacker’s videos and uncovered both Ali and Shorty G’s voices. Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently confirmed the rumours and revealed that the hackers could indeed be Ali and Shorty G as both have been out of action for months.

Also Read l John Cena’s WrestleMania 22 entrance saw little-known CM Punk playing cameo as gangster

SCROLL PAST IF YOU DON'T WANT TO KNOW WHO'S HACKING SMACKDOWN.



Please don't spoil it for others who want to watch it happen



Credit to Metal Lord - James Lynch (couldn't find their @) for doing the 1st. I turned up the 2nd video by 6 semitones & found something very interesting pic.twitter.com/Uk6xkQv7OU — Gwen Annabelle (@mistyaquaart) April 18, 2020

Also Read l When CM Punk defeated John Cena at MITB 2011 and left with the WWE Championship