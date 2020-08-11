Seth Rollins Attacks Dominik Mysterio After The Pair Sign Their SummerSlam Match Contracts

Dominik Mysterio appeared on this week’s RAW where he signed two major WWE contracts. The first was for his debut match against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2020 and the other was for joining the promotion and becoming the newest member in Vince McMahon’s company. However, his first day as an official WWE star ended terribly as he was attacked by Seth Rollins and Murphy later in the show. The contract signing segment between the two superstars was tense yet entertaining and gave some major impetus to their ongoing feud. According to various reports, Dominik Mysterio will lose his debut match at WWE SummerSlam 2020 but will go on to take down Seth Rollins and team with the help of his father, Rey Mysterio.

WWE RAW: Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio sign their contracts

Samoa Joe hosted the contract signing segment as he welcomed Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio to the ring. Samoa Joe asked both superstars some questions before Dominik Mysterio called Rollins “selfish.” In reply, Seth Rollins took a shot at Mysterio by pointing out that he became a WWE superstar by himself. He said that the young Mysterio will have no chance against him at SummerSlam and allowed him to use any weapon he wants during their match. Dominik Mysterio chose the kendo stick as his weapon before signing both his match contract and his WWE contract.

WWE RAW: Seth Rollins and Murphy punish Dominik Mysterio

After Seth Rollins defeated Humberto Carillo via pinfall, his follower Murphy attacked Dominik Mysterio and dragged him into the ring. Seth Rollins tied up Mysterio’s arms before punishing him with a kendo stick. Seth Rollins then took verbal shots at Rey Mysterio through the camera as he continued beating Dominic with the kendo stick. Dominic was covered with welts from the kendo stick when Murphy grabbed another from under the ring and the duo took turns beating the young Mysterio. After a total of 30 shots, Dominik was left covered in welts and blood. Seth Rollins left the ring before vowing to end Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam 2020.

Image Source: WWE.com