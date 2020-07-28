Dominik Confronts Seth Rollins Before Murphy Shoves Black’s Eye Into The Steel Steps

Dominik Mysterio appeared on this week’s WWE RAW and came face-to-face with Seth Rollins – the man who severely injured his father, Rey Mysterio, at Extreme Rules. The two delivered an entertaining promo before Dominik attacked The Monday Night Messiah. However, with the help of Murphy, Seth Rollins punished Dominik before attacking and injuring Aleister Black. The segment between the two was entertaining and teased an upcoming feud between Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins. The segment also gave a bump to Murphy’s in-ring character as the superstar was seen questioning Seth Rollins’ methods.

WWE RAW results: Dominik confronts Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins appeared in the ring and pointed out that there is no one left to stand in his way. He said he has defeated superstars like Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, and others, and claimed he doesn’t want violence. He then called Dominik Mysterio out to the ring and stated that he’s ready to talk to him ‘face-to-face, man-to-man’. An angry Dominik walked out to the ring and was welcomed by Rollins’ follower Murphy.

Dominik stood next to Rollins as The Monday Night Messiah offered him a chance to be his student. Dominik listened to Seth Rollins for a couple of seconds, before taking him down with a shoulder-tackle and hitting him with a series of punches. Murphy made his way to the ring and the numbers game took over. Seth Rollins and Murphy punished Dominik both in and outside the ring. "What is wrong with you and your whole family," Seth Rollins screamed.

WWE RAW results: Murphy shoves Aleister Black’s eye into the steel steps

Aleister Black ran out to save Dominik but ended up getting punished himself. Seth Rollins attacked his injured arm before taking him out with The Stomp. "You know what you have to do. Are you in this for real?" Seth Rollins told Murphy while looking at the ring steps. Murphy hesitated at first, but Rollins slapped him asked him to focus. Murphy dragged Black to the ring steps and shoved Black's eye into the corner, just as Rollins had done to Rey Mysterio. However, Dominick attacked both Rollins and Murphy with the kendo stick and forced them to run out.

Image Source: WWE.com