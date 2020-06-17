CM Punk Claims He Would Have Won 2008 Royal Rumble If It Hadn't Been For John Cena

CM Punk returned on the latest episode of WWE Backstage and gave a lot of insights into his wrestling career, and also went on to explain how John Cena snatched away one of his major wins in WWE. CM Punk also discussed a number of things with Backstage host Renee Young, including the current storylines. However, a lot of fans were left stunned as they got to know that CM Punk was supposed to win the 2008 Royal Rumble if it hadn’t been for John Cena’s return.

WWE news: CM Punk says he could not win a major match in WWE due to John Cena's presence

John Cena made a stunning return at the 2008 Royal Rumble and went on to win the event, which is considered to be one of the biggest victories of his WWE career. However, per CM Punk, he was initially booked for winning the PPV. CM Punk’s statement has raised a lot of eyebrows as wrestling fans continue to question WWE’s matchmaking decisions.

CM Punk and John Cena shared an intense rivalry back in the day and Punk went on to defeat Cena on a number of occasions. Back in 2007, John Cena was forced to remain out of action for a couple of months after he suffered an injury while competing against Mr Kennedy in a Monday Night RAW segment. It was assumed that John Cena would be out of the 2008 Royal Rumble following his injury.

However, John Cena made a shock entry at number 30 during Royal Rumble 2008 and went on to win the event. Close to 12 years after the event, CM Punk has finally revealed that it was he who was supposed to win the event if John Cena hadn’t marked his return. CM Punk entered at number 12 and outclassed a number of superstars. However, Chavo Guerrero eliminated him from the contest after a brief period of time.

WWE news: CM Punk WWE return

Although CM Punk has made appearances on WWE Backstage a number of times, he is yet to make an in-ring appearance. After quitting WWE, CM Punk tried his hands at MMA by joining UFC. However, CM Punk lost two fights in succession and left the promotion.

